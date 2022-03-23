Cassper says he won’t do another Fill Up in Durban because of the ‘politics’

After complaining about the limitations they've had to endure when it comes to hosting events, it seems there's light at the end of the tunnel after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a change in Covid-19 regulations governing gatherings.

While what Ramaphosa said about stadiums left rapper Cassper Nyovest a bit excited, he shared that Durban can forget about getting a one man show from him.

Taking to his Twitter after listening to the president's address, which was trending as #FamilyMeeting, the rapper made it clear to a fan that while he's looking to start planning shows, Durban wasn't on his radar because of his previous experience with hosting a show there.

“I love Durban, I love the people. I always get love and support from the people and the fans in Durban but my experience with Fill Up in Durban broke my heart. The politics involved are heart breaking. I don't think I would ever go back there with my own show or a Fill Up.” t