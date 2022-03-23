Cassper says he won’t do another Fill Up in Durban because of the ‘politics’
After complaining about the limitations they've had to endure when it comes to hosting events, it seems there's light at the end of the tunnel after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a change in Covid-19 regulations governing gatherings.
While what Ramaphosa said about stadiums left rapper Cassper Nyovest a bit excited, he shared that Durban can forget about getting a one man show from him.
Taking to his Twitter after listening to the president's address, which was trending as #FamilyMeeting, the rapper made it clear to a fan that while he's looking to start planning shows, Durban wasn't on his radar because of his previous experience with hosting a show there.
“I love Durban, I love the people. I always get love and support from the people and the fans in Durban but my experience with Fill Up in Durban broke my heart. The politics involved are heart breaking. I don't think I would ever go back there with my own show or a Fill Up.” t
On Tuesday night, the president said government intended to lift the national state of disaster as soon as public comment on the health regulations replacing it have been completed.
In the meantime, many restrictions are being lifted. These include the restriction of 1,000 people at indoor gatherings and 2,000 outdoors. This will be replaced by a 50% of capacity restriction where provisions have been made for attendees to prove they are vaccinated or have been tested for Covid-19.
“ The restrictions on gatherings are being significantly changed. In previous regulations the emphasis was on placing an upper limit on the number of people who could attend a gathering.
“The approach now is that both indoor and outdoor venues can take up to 50% of their capacity, provided the criteria for entrance to those venues is proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours.
“Where there is no provision for proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test the current upper limit will remain of 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 outdoors.
“This change to the restriction on gatherings will be of great benefit to the sporting, cultural and events industries in particular. This means if we are vaccinated or have recently tested negative we'll be able to return to watching sports in our stadiums and attending music concerts, theatre performances, conferences and other events.”
The lifting of the restriction of 2,000 supporters in outdoor stadiums and venues for sports events will come as a huge relief to the arts industry.
