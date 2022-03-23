DJ Sbu was conned out of ‘a little under R20k’ by scammers in the cryptocurrency space

DJ Sbu is one of the first artists in Mzansi to venture into the NFT (non-fungible token) and cryptocurrency space and wants to empower people about how they could benefit from it.

A non-fungible token is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded, and a cryptocurrency is a form of digital currency.

The DJ takes pride in being the first local musician to sell 10 pieces of NFTs in three days with his first album, DJ Sbu Enters The Metaverse, and is looking to launch more in the space in April and June this year.

“I like that everybody in the culture is moving towards cryptocurrency and finding out creative ways to sell their music. I'm finding more creative ways of dropping my music, incorporating it with my cryptocurrency knowledge, so I can either drop NFTs or share knowledge around how to create it and what it is,” he told TshisaLIVE.

While DJ Sbu experienced instant success when launching his album on the metaverse, he admitted he can't say the same about his first experience with cryptocurrency after he was scammed in 2020.

“I've been scammed but then getting more knowledge made me understand it's not crypto that is the scam, it's the people who scammed me with their knowledge that is better than mine.

“Someone can DM you and lie to you, saying if you give them 1k it will be 10k in three weeks. A lot of the time you sort of don't want to believe this person but because you want the money you end up in the traps. That's the same thing that happened to me during the first lockdown in 2020. It was a little less than 20k, which is a lot of money. After I was scammed I was pissed off but then I understood it's not crypto that's the scam, it's me falling into the trap of trusting people. They scammed me, they disappeared, they blocked me and I never found them again.”