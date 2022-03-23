Gabi Tshabalala talks growth, 'Lovey Dovey' gig and working with Somizi
“I think we are the perfect match for this show,” Gabi said talking about her and her co-host Somizi Mhlongo.
Gabisile Tshabala has bagged a new presenting gig on a show about people looking for love called Lovey Dovey.
She is becoming a household name with her presenting, and she has done a variety of shows over the years.
The reality dating and love show has 15 contestants living under one roof, all looking to find love. The winners bag a wedding of their dreams, plus prize money of R500 000.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE the actress said the show was familiar but also different in its own way.
“It’s almost similar to Are You The One but they just don’t have a matching WhatsApp group where they go and see if they do actually make a match. So there really isn't much of a difference to these other shows. It’s just maybe this one the people are more hectic, there’s more drama
The 31 year-old said she loved presenting on these kinds of shows.
“I’m a very spontaneous person, I don’t like planned things, so the one thing I enjoy about reality is that it’s not fake, you have to think on the spot and I think God has given me that grace to always think on the spot and I work well under pressure.”
She said she is a younger version of Somizi and they got along like a house on fire.
“I've got similarities of his character, I grew up watching him when I started seeing him on idols I was like this guy says everything I would say... so when I was called by Moja Love to come and work on this show, they didn't tell me I would be working with Somizi. They just said there's a male presenter. We had a meeting on zoom and met and we were both excited to do the show together. I think we are the perfect match for this show.”
Gabisile said she brought her own flair to the show.
“I don't think it was a mistake that they picked me for this job, they know how I am so I brought myself there, I didn't over think anything , I was just like this is who I am and I'm bringing me to the table there are some people that are gonna like me the way that I am and there are those that are gonna judge and I'm OK with that .
She prefers calling herself an artist because that brings no limits to what she can do. Her acting career began 14 years ago professionally and presenting a little late. In fact her first show was co-hosting with comedian Skhumba Hlophe called Throwback Thursday. She said the show that gave her wings to fly solo though was Stena Redemption.
“The very first one were I had to present on my own was last year where I presented Stena Redemption on eVod so I felt like God put me on these other presenting shows to train for this one to be alone because now I can handle a show alone and on Lovey Dovey there were times were I would shoot alone and Somizi would shoot alone.”
“I'm an entertainer so anything that's got to do with entertainment whether it me being on stage singing, or doing poetry. There is a season for everything. If the season of acting is a bit dry I can move it to presenting. If presenting is dry I can move it to music or speaking.”