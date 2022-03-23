Gabi Tshabalala talks growth, 'Lovey Dovey' gig and working with Somizi

Gabisile Tshabala has bagged a new presenting gig on a show about people looking for love called Lovey Dovey.

She is becoming a household name with her presenting, and she has done a variety of shows over the years.

The reality dating and love show has 15 contestants living under one roof, all looking to find love. The winners bag a wedding of their dreams, plus prize money of R500 000.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the actress said the show was familiar but also different in its own way.

“It’s almost similar to Are You The One but they just don’t have a matching WhatsApp group where they go and see if they do actually make a match. So there really isn't much of a difference to these other shows. It’s just maybe this one the people are more hectic, there’s more drama

The 31 year-old said she loved presenting on these kinds of shows.

“I’m a very spontaneous person, I don’t like planned things, so the one thing I enjoy about reality is that it’s not fake, you have to think on the spot and I think God has given me that grace to always think on the spot and I work well under pressure.”