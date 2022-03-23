'I’m not bothered by anyone if I’m being honest' — Sizwe Dhlomo unfazed by drive time competition

Radio jock and businessman Sizwe Dhlomo is not bothered by a "battle of the drive-time" slots and is cruising on his drive-time show on Kaya 959.

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe replied to a tweet by a user who said the "real competition" between the slots is about to begin as T'Bo Touch is set to return to his drive-time show after a six-year break.

“Eyo @SizweDhlomo, Tbo Touch's return to Metro FM 3pm-6pm slot doesn't give you June-July because the real competition is coming, battle of the drive shows,” tweeted the user.

Since the announcement of the return of T'Bo Touch at Metro FM tweeps have been pitting the two shows against each other because these are the slots that garner attention.