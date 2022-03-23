×

TshisaLIVE

K Naomi slams blogger trying to drag her into alleged love triangle with JR and Tshepi Vundla

23 March 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
K Naomi refutes claims she didn't invite Tshepi Vundla to her wedding due to a past alleged cheating scandal.
Image: Instagram/ K Naomi / Tshepi Vundla

Media personality K Naomi has refuted claims she failed to invite her former close friend and influencer Tshepi Vundla to her wedding on Sunday due to their supposed past fallout. 

For years, the two stars have been known to have a close friendship.

In 2016, TrueLove magazine reported that K Naomi and Tshepi were involved in a spat at an upmarket club in Johannesburg over a man.

A local Twitter user took to his timeline to speculate the alleged drama had caused K Naomi to distance herself from the influencer and not invite her to her wedding. 

K Naomi snubs ex-best friend Tshepi Vundla for wedding invitation. A couple of years back K Naomi dated JR and was friends with Tshepi. Tshepi secretly hooked up with JR because of K Naomi's busy schedule and Tshepi fell pregnant with JR's child and kept it a secret. Allegedly,” he wrote. 

In a now deleted post, K Naomi damned the claims and said she wouldn't let the local Twitter user spread false reports about herself or Tshepi.

“Shame you decided to mess with the wrong person today. And I'm not going to let you pass around false rumours or drag Tshepi or I. But carry on, let's see where this ends,” she wrote.

K Naomi's Twitter post.
Image: Twitter/ K Naomi

K Naomi tied the knot with her fiancée Tshepo Phakathi in a traditional ceremony on Sunday, and SA loved every moment shared on the socials — with good reason.

The couple’s wedding was attended by close friends and family in Houghton, Johannesburg,at the weekend, but it is still charting the trends as tweeps give it a thumbs up.

Some of Mzansi’s A-listers who were at the pair's nuptials shared pictures of the glamorous wedding day on their social media accounts.   

Business moguls Basetsana and her hubby Romeo Kumalo, media personality Pearl Modiadie, celebrity chef and presenter Lorna Maseko, radio personality Ayanda MVP, and YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza were among the guests who attended the lavish wedding.

