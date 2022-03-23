K Naomi slams blogger trying to drag her into alleged love triangle with JR and Tshepi Vundla

Media personality K Naomi has refuted claims she failed to invite her former close friend and influencer Tshepi Vundla to her wedding on Sunday due to their supposed past fallout.

For years, the two stars have been known to have a close friendship.

In 2016, TrueLove magazine reported that K Naomi and Tshepi were involved in a spat at an upmarket club in Johannesburg over a man.

A local Twitter user took to his timeline to speculate the alleged drama had caused K Naomi to distance herself from the influencer and not invite her to her wedding.

“K Naomi snubs ex-best friend Tshepi Vundla for wedding invitation. A couple of years back K Naomi dated JR and was friends with Tshepi. Tshepi secretly hooked up with JR because of K Naomi's busy schedule and Tshepi fell pregnant with JR's child and kept it a secret. Allegedly,” he wrote.