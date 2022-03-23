Naked DJ shares his reasons behind joining ‘Young, Famous & African’ cast

From starting his career in the back room of his parents' house to showcasing his talent on commercial and international platforms marks a great milestone for Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina as he is set to celebrate 20 years in the industry.

The Metro FM DJ joined the cast of Netflix's new series Young, Famous & African with his girlfriend, KayLeigh Schwark. He let his fans in on his personal life and said the venture is testament to all the hard work he's put in. It is his first gig on an international platform since his stint on BET's The Man Council in 2018.

“Nothing right now gets bigger than Netflix. It's been a long time coming. Every year that you work, you work to grow bigger. It's like dreams coming true because you always want to elevate and get to the next level,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“I like being a pioneer. Being at the forefront of stuff, I'm opening doors for other young and aspiring DJs, producers, radio producers, people who want to get into entertainment. As long as you are focused, driven, and stay hungry, the world is your oyster. The world is a much smaller place thanks to social media.”