TshisaLIVE

Exclusive

Naked DJ shares his reasons behind joining ‘Young, Famous & African’ cast

23 March 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Quinton "Naked DJ" Masina speaks about working on an international platform and building a legacy for his children.
Quinton "Naked DJ" Masina speaks about working on an international platform and building a legacy for his children.
Image: Instagram/ Naked DJ

From starting his career in the back room of his parents' house to showcasing his talent on commercial and international platforms marks a great milestone for Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina as he is set to celebrate 20 years in the industry.

The Metro FM DJ  joined the cast of Netflix's new series Young, Famous & African with his girlfriend, KayLeigh Schwark. He let his fans in on his personal life and said the venture is testament to all the hard work he's put in. It is his first gig on an international platform since his stint on BET's The Man Council in 2018.

“Nothing right now gets bigger than Netflix. It's been a long time coming. Every year that you work, you work to grow bigger. It's like dreams coming true because you always want to elevate and get to the next level,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“I like being a pioneer. Being at the forefront of stuff, I'm opening doors for other young and aspiring DJs, producers, radio producers, people who want to get into entertainment. As long as you are focused, driven, and stay hungry, the world is your oyster. The world is a much smaller place thanks to social media.”

Naked DJ said he's always had plans to compete on an international scale and his DJ gigs in Fort Lauderdale and Miami in Florida in the US have been steps towards that.

“I'm very competitive and I know my journey doesn't end here. I know it is continental, and even overseas. I want my footprint to be everywhere and to build a legacy for my kids and grandkids."

Aside from his television and radio career, his record label The Naked Factory and clothing line The Naked Factory apparel are other initiatives to build an empire for his children.

“There's a lot I'm going to be working on. I've never released a lot of music, so in 2022 I'm going to release a lot of music because I've never tapped into that sphere.

“When I do stuff, it's not just for me. I have a son. He's the most important thing and I want to have other children. I want to build the Naked brand so my kids and great-grandkids can live off the fruits of my hard work.”

