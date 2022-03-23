×

TshisaLIVE

WEBINAR | How to give your SA Radio Awards entry the winning edge

Register now for the ‘Tune in to winning’ digital dialogue on March 31 at 10am

23 March 2022 - 09:35
Sponsored
Entries are now open for the 2022 SA Radio Awards.
Image: Unsplash/Will Francis

Winning awards is not easy, and to be recognised at the annual SA Radio Awards demands broadcasting of the highest quality. 

For more than a decade, these awards have honoured outstanding achievements and innovation in the local radio industry, setting a benchmark for all radio stations and broadcasting professionals to strive towards. Needless to say, competition is fierce.

Entries for the 2022 edition of the Radio Awards are now open and if you want to know how to give your entry the edge, don't miss the “Tune in to winning” webinar on March 31. 

Hosted by industry icon Tim Zunckel, this digital dialogue will feature insights from a panel of former winners, including:

  • Alvin Pillay, station manager at Lotus FM;
  • Boni Mchunu, MD of East Coast Radio;
  • Charonike Nel, station manager at PUKfm 93.6; and
  • Stephen Werner, station manager at Kfm 94.5.

These victors will share what it means to come out tops at the Radio Awards and how doing so has benefited their stations. Whether it’s improving the overall quality of broadcasts, building employee morale, upskilling employees, growing engagement or boosting revenues, the value of winning an award cannot be underestimated.

During the session, they’ll also share tips on how to submit an entry that’ll knock the judges’ socks off and you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions about the entry process*.

Event details:

  • Date: March 31 2022
  • Time: 10am — 11am
  • Location: Online

Click here to register for this virtual event >>

This article was paid for by Arena Events.

*Entries for the 2022 edition of the SA Radio Awards close on May 31 .

