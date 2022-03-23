WATCH | Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu reveal their thoughts on divorce

They own a production company, their YouTube channel, and house together.

"If the divorce or separation takes place in a more toxic environment, I would imagine, (I'm saying this based on assumptions of those who gone through a divorce and it was toxic), that's where your legal boundaries would apply quite significantly," said Stephanie.

The couple have been very candid about marriage on their channel. In another episode Stephanie said though she didn't have any illusions about marriage when she tied the knot, she didn't expect it to be a lot of work.

"I honestly didn't expect marriage to be so much work. Being married is a lot of work. I'm not gonna lie to you and maybe for those who are watching and are married [are] like 'you only start to put in the work like 5 and 10 years'. No, this marriage was work from the moment we said 'I do'. It's been a lot of work and I didn't expect it, I thought certain things would come naturally."

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Hungani spoke about their dreams as a couple in the arts industry.

“We want to impact the industry in a positive way and that comes in many shapes and forms. We find ourselves in a position where we have a YouTube channel that is successful, and we also have a big support structure from our subscribers and the people who follow us on social media.”

“Us having a voice is definitely something we are conscious about and the impact of that voice is something we want to control. It is important for us to work on projects in a strategic manner so when things happen, people are able to see the progress, but also the consistency of what we are about. We are about faith, family and building an empire so when you see the previous things we've worked on they are in some way, shape or form linked to one anther in terms of our morals and values,” he said.