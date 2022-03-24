Ayanda Borotho calls for people to restore functional family structures for thriving communities

Actress Ayanda Borotho has focused the spotlight on the sacredness of family and how neglecting that has a detrimental effect in society.

Triggered by a family event she attended at the weekend, Ayanda spoke candidly about how people need to get back to prioritising family.

“I was reminded of the sacredness of family and the pivotal role each member has to contribute to the wellbeing and progress of the family structure as each of us pulled together to make this 'funeral' a success. I just wanted to remind you of this: . A functional family is the backbone of a thriving society. When a society is broken, it means our families are broken. It is a universal law,” she said.

The actress went into the historical context, saying one of the reasons we are in the state we're in is apartheid. She urged people to claim back their families.

“The apartheid system robbed us of so much but none as unforgivable as ripping our African families apart.”

“As we chart forward to reclaim the land, let us begin at home. Claim back your families. Kunabantu abangakhulumisani and no-one has any idea why. In the end, when we are much older, we realise ayikho into ebangwayo. But by then, so much time has been lost. Let us not normalise broken families. Let us normalise healthy, thriving and supportive families,” she said.

