Focalistic joins David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio as ambassadors for Wild Aid

Amapiano superstar Focalistic has announced he will be lending his voice to help raise awareness about wildlife conservation as a global ambassador for Wild Aid.

He shared the exciting news on Instagram, saying he will share the role with the likes of global stars David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Famleee! Proud to announce I am the all new @wildaid global ambassador and I will be using my voice to support wildlife conservation and raise awareness to this important cause.

Wild Aid is an environmental organisation that whose mission, according its website, “is to protect wildlife from illegal trade and other imminent threats”.

“Very proud to join the amazing list of ambassadors, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Harrison Ford, HRH Prince William, David Beckham, Eliud Kipchoge, Davido, Vinka, Jacky Chan, Kung Fu Panda, Lupita Nyong’o, Djimon Hounsou, Yola Semedo, Ralph Fiennes, Edward Norton, C4 Pedro, Jeremy Renner (Marvel), Selmor Mtukudzi, Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Sir Richard Branson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Melodie, Kate Hudson, Maggie Q, Karina Barbosa, Odile Gertze among over 300 others of some of the world’s leading and most influential personalities from across the planet,” added Focalistic.