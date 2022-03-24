×

TshisaLIVE

Focalistic joins David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio as ambassadors for Wild Aid

24 March 2022 - 14:03 By Constance Gaanakgomo
'Ke Star' hitmaker Focalistic announced that he was a global ambassador for Wild Aid
Image: Instagram/Focalistic

Amapiano superstar Focalistic has announced he will be lending his voice to help raise awareness about wildlife conservation as a global ambassador for Wild Aid.

He shared the exciting news on Instagram, saying he will share the role with the likes of global stars David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Famleee! Proud to announce I am the all new @wildaid global ambassador and I will be using my voice to support wildlife conservation and raise awareness to this important cause.

Wild Aid is an environmental organisation that whose mission, according  its website, “is to protect wildlife from illegal trade and other imminent threats”.

“Very proud to join the amazing list of ambassadors, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Harrison Ford, HRH Prince William, David Beckham, Eliud Kipchoge, Davido, Vinka, Jacky Chan, Kung Fu Panda, Lupita Nyong’o, Djimon Hounsou, Yola Semedo, Ralph Fiennes, Edward Norton, C4 Pedro, Jeremy Renner (Marvel), Selmor Mtukudzi, Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Sir Richard Branson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Melodie, Kate Hudson, Maggie Q, Karina Barbosa, Odile Gertze among over 300 others of some of the world’s leading and most influential personalities from across the planet,” added Focalistic.

“Focalistic will lend his voice raising awareness to protect wildlife populations and encourage audiences to appreciate that the true value of wildlife lies in keeping it alive,” reads the website.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE almost a year ago the Ke Star hitmaker credited the love he gets worldwide to his ability to package something unique and authentic to his identity into music.

“In the world that's the only thing that stands out — being yourself — the power of being you ... but the craziest part is it's hard to be yourself.

“It's also crazy that saying Ase trap ke pina tsa ko Kasi ... one can end up in Times Square. I think for me that's crazy!” the rapper said.

TshisaLIVE reached out for comment to Focalistic and Wild Aid, who had not responded by the time this article was published.

