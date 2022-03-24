×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'He hates Annie’ — 2Baba trends as tweeps react to his 'old' cheating ways

24 March 2022 - 17:13 By Joy Mphande
2Baba gets dragged on social media after Annie reveals she's not the only mother to his children.
2Baba gets dragged on social media after Annie reveals she's not the only mother to his children.
Image: Twitter

Just days after Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous & Rich premiered and introduced Annie and 2Baba, the pair landed on the Twitter trends list as fans reacted to the number of children the singer fathers out of wedlock.

2Baba was dubbed the new serial cheater and compared to American basketball player Tristan Thompson — whose cheating scandals against Khloe Kardashian never cease to make headlines. 

In a recent episode of Young, Famous & Rich, Nigerian actress Annie had many questioning her marriage after she revealed that her husband 2Baba had cheated on her with other women and she was not the only woman who had children by him.

“My first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody. So, you know what that is?”

In the show, the couple ended the series by renewing their vows after 10 years of marriage. They committed  to one other with a promise to put each other and their children first.

However, tweeps were stuck on the number of times 2Baba cheated on Annie. Many took to their timeline reacting to the pair's love story.

“Annie’s husband has two children outside their marriage? Yhu, I would perish, shame,” a fan of the show, Mihlali Ndamase, wrote.

“Apparently he has 5,” she wrote in another Tweet.

“Thought Tristan was bad until I came across 2Baba, haibo!” a Twitter user wrote. 

“If Annie has a million haters, 2Baba is one of them. If she has 1000 haters, 2Baba’s still one of them. If she has 1 hater, it’s 2Baba. If Annie has 0 haters it means 2Baba has left this world. If the world is against Annie then 2Baba is with the world,” said another tweep.

See some of the reactions below:

MORE:

K Naomi slams blogger trying to drag her into alleged love triangle with JR and Tshepi Vundla

"I'm not going to let you pass around false rumours or drag Tshepi or I," said recently married K Naomi.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Woman in alleged Prince Kaybee ‘cheating scandal’ pens public apology amid legal action

“Upon deep reflection, I now realise how unjust and uncalled for my actions were, and I would like to use this opportunity to apologise ...
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Prince Kaybee addresses cheating scandal, issues public apology

Prince Kaybee issued a statement, admitting to cheating allegations levelled against him.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dumi Mkokstad gifts his wife Zipho with a Merc as her push pressie TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Sbu was conned out of ‘a little under R20k’ by scammers in the ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Husband, father of 3, chairperson and more — Here’s what Andile Mpisane has ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye' — Trevor Noah reacts to Ye being banned ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | AKA and his bae Nadia Nakai all loved up on stage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...