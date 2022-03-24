'He hates Annie’ — 2Baba trends as tweeps react to his 'old' cheating ways

Just days after Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous & Rich premiered and introduced Annie and 2Baba, the pair landed on the Twitter trends list as fans reacted to the number of children the singer fathers out of wedlock.

2Baba was dubbed the new serial cheater and compared to American basketball player Tristan Thompson — whose cheating scandals against Khloe Kardashian never cease to make headlines.

In a recent episode of Young, Famous & Rich, Nigerian actress Annie had many questioning her marriage after she revealed that her husband 2Baba had cheated on her with other women and she was not the only woman who had children by him.

“My first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody. So, you know what that is?”

In the show, the couple ended the series by renewing their vows after 10 years of marriage. They committed to one other with a promise to put each other and their children first.

However, tweeps were stuck on the number of times 2Baba cheated on Annie. Many took to their timeline reacting to the pair's love story.

“Annie’s husband has two children outside their marriage? Yhu, I would perish, shame,” a fan of the show, Mihlali Ndamase, wrote.

“Apparently he has 5,” she wrote in another Tweet.

“Thought Tristan was bad until I came across 2Baba, haibo!” a Twitter user wrote.

“If Annie has a million haters, 2Baba is one of them. If she has 1000 haters, 2Baba’s still one of them. If she has 1 hater, it’s 2Baba. If Annie has 0 haters it means 2Baba has left this world. If the world is against Annie then 2Baba is with the world,” said another tweep.

See some of the reactions below: