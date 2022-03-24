'I'm not OK' — Zola Hashatsi on losing City Lyts, Kuli Roberts and other friends

Veteran actor Patrick Shai died on January 22 after taking his own life and was laid to rest on January 29. Zola celebrated the actor's life in a Instagram post acknowledging his contribution to the art industry.

“The @markettheatre pays tribute to risen veteran actor Patrick Shai. His contribution to the arts is monumental. To those he has encountered, he was a brother, a friend and a father. The industry has truly lost a legend. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

On April 9, Kuli Roberts died at the age of 49. In a number of social media posts, Zola paid tribute to his friend while mourning her death.

“Death be not proud. I will miss your baritone laughter. Your sarcasm at all times, your seriousness yet playfulness when it's time to work. Your love, energy, rants, gossip, smile, kisses, weed, awkward dance moves, hugs. I am broken, not sure if I will be OK. I am not OK.”

City Lyts was gunned down in Soweto in the early hours of Monday, February 14.

Zola, who was the MC at the DJ's funeral, appealed to those present to assist with investigations and ensure justice for Citi as a manhunt was lodged to apprehend his killers.

Rapper Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado died on February 23 after he allegedly took his own life. Zola along with many other celebs have shared tributes on social media celebrating the impact he had in the entertainment industry and the belief he had in young upcoming talent.

DJ Dimplez died on March 6 from a sudden brain haemorrhage. Tributes continue to pour in for the late star. A memorial service, which will be open to the public, is still set to take place in his honour.

Siyanda Sesimani died on March 11. The Estate actor had been in a coma since February 15, after he was injured in a house burglary.

Zola told TshisaLIVE he was determined to see the suspects behind his friend's death apprehended.

“A case will be opened. The post-mortem has to take place tomorrow, but a case will be opened. I will open it myself. He was literally attacked. This was a murder. We will fight and we will find them.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.