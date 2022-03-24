×

TshisaLIVE

Seasoned actress Joyce Skefu survives mild stroke

“I am doing therapies and getting better daily”

24 March 2022 - 08:57 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Joyce Skefu recovering well after suffering a mild stroke.
Joyce Skefu recovering well after suffering a mild stroke.
Image: Instagram/ Joyce Skefu

Well wishes have been pouring in for legendary actress Joyce Skefu who revealed she had been quiet because she suffered a mild stroke which landed her in hospital.  

Joyce is known and loved for her roles as Doris in Muvhango and Maletsatsi on Scandal!

Taking to Instagram recently, she posted a snap of herself lying on the bed at the hospital, however she assured her followers that she was recovering well. 

“Good morning my lovelies hope you all well and kept by the grace of God, Ya life happens. I was quiet because I had a mild stroke, got hospitalised, but God did it again.”

“I am doing therapies and getting better daily, but I sincerely thank you cause you were my strength even if did not know, Thank you for your amazing love,” she wrote.

In the mentions the actress's colleagues have wished her a speedy recovery.

“Oh hle my darling. Modimo o Moholo. Speedy recovery to you. Sending you love,” wrote actress Kgomotso Christopher.

“Oh Mama. We love you. God is with you. We trust HIM for complete healing,” wrote actress and businesswoman Gail Mabalane.

“We love you Queen May you be restored to optimal health and may your cup run over with all things good,” wrote businesswoman Carol Bouwer.

Joyce also starred as Fumane in a religious TV drama series called Abomama Bomthandazo.

The show aired for two seasons and took Mzansi with when the story of four women sucked into the criminal underworld and forced to turn their Stokvel into a money-laundering scheme was told.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

