TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Makhadzi gets queen's welcome in Botswana ahead of her one-woman show

24 March 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Musician Makhadzi brought to tears by Botswana's reception to her one woman show.
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

Limpopo-born star Makhadzi had a great reception on her arrival at Botswana recently.

While she gears up to release her EP Pain Ya Jealous on Friday after the launch of her album in 2021, she is set to fill up a stadium in a Botswana village for her one-woman show.

10% of the proceeds from the show are set to be donated to charities around Botswana. 

Makhadzi was given a warm welcome by the a Botswana government minister and the royals of the Batlokwa tribe who accepted and gave Makhadzi their blessings on Wednesday morning.

The musician donned shawls and leteisi (Setswana traditional attire) to meet the esteemed guests and was showered with various gifts and praised for the strides she's taken in her career.

Makhadzi was brought to tears over the presidential treatment she received, and expressed how she felt that Botswana has given her more love than she has received in her own country, SA.

“I express my gratitude to the leaders of this country for allowing me to have my show here, Botswana is the only country that has shown me so much love even more than my own country. I want to reach out to the younger ones ... ” said Makhadzi.

