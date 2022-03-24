Tebogo Ramokgadi threatens to cancel Lolo Mlunjwana from season 2 of ‘Diamond & Dolls’
While the first season of Diamond & Dolls — shot five years ago — showcased how Joburg socialites lived back then, season 2 will show a more modern life, their new homes, new cars, plastic surgeries and more opulence.
They are in the process of shooting the second season and fights among the cast members are brewing behind the scenes and when the cameras are off.
It is evident from watching the show that there was tension. This has been escalated after Zimbabwean-born boutique owner Lolo Mlunjwana started posting about how unhappy she is about the show.
Lolo has complained about scenes being removed from the show and how she has been portrayed as “boring” and lacking character.
“The show was meant for my audience to get to know me better. Unfortunately, [some] scenes were deleted. Don't let them f**k around and say I'm boring. My reels alone are a reflection of my standards and personality,” she wrote on social media.
Pretty Much beauty cosmetic owner Eva Modika, who had a fall out on the show with Lolo, believes she is looking for attention.
“Clout chaser that one. Ignore her. Firs, she called me xenophobic. How? I've travelled the entire continent and have friends across the globe. She must stop her nonsense and fix her papers at the embassy,” Eva told TshisaLIVE.
“I am a lady, not a fighter. I don't have time for cheap drama.”
Executive producer and the diamond among the dolls, Tebogo Ramokgadi, said Lolo might not return for season 2.
“I love the girls but some are a nightmare to deal with. We are in the process of finding a new woman or two new women who want to be part of a progressive group of people, not people who don't add value to the show.
“If Lolo does not behave, she will not come back.”
Responding to the backlash from viewers calling the show “fake, not luxury and bad quality”, Tebogo said viewers should wait for season 2.
“People will always have something to say. We lived that life 10 and five years ago in our early 20s. Since then we have acquired more wealth and people will see that in the new season,” he said.
