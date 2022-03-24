Tebogo Ramokgadi threatens to cancel Lolo Mlunjwana from season 2 of ‘Diamond & Dolls’

While the first season of Diamond & Dolls — shot five years ago — showcased how Joburg socialites lived back then, season 2 will show a more modern life, their new homes, new cars, plastic surgeries and more opulence.

They are in the process of shooting the second season and fights among the cast members are brewing behind the scenes and when the cameras are off.

It is evident from watching the show that there was tension. This has been escalated after Zimbabwean-born boutique owner Lolo Mlunjwana started posting about how unhappy she is about the show.

Lolo has complained about scenes being removed from the show and how she has been portrayed as “boring” and lacking character.

“The show was meant for my audience to get to know me better. Unfortunately, [some] scenes were deleted. Don't let them f**k around and say I'm boring. My reels alone are a reflection of my standards and personality,” she wrote on social media.