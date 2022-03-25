Fikile Mbalula catches smoke for response to Anele Mdoda’s pothole nightmare
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was dragged by many on social media this week for his response to radio host Anele Mdoda’s complaints about potholes,
Anele took to Twitter on Thursday to complain that a pothole had “taken out” two of her tyres.
“This is getting annoying,” she wrote, tagging the minister.
While many felt her pain and shared their own horror experiences with potholes, Mbalula responded by seemingly directing her to the Johannesburg Roads Agency.
He followed it with a request for Anele to DM him.
His short responses were criticised by some who felt, as minister, he should get more information about the pothole and make the agency aware of the issue.
Others defended the minister, saying his request for Anele to send him a DM was taking it forward.
While Mbalula often responds to complaints about potholes by directing people to a service where they can report them, many believed Anele was receiving preferential treatment and they should also be allowed to DM the minister.
The debate about Mbalula and his department’s response to the state of SA roads continued.
Can I also send you a Dm? It’s been over a year now busy reporting this to tshwane municipality. The road is even worse now, yet we pay rates and taxes month in and out https://t.co/DMaAayVSOI— Gugu Sibiya (@shazylov) March 24, 2022
Your point is interesting, I would like to know also why is the minister referring the lady to COJ without even establishing which road the lady was travelling on when the said incident occurred, I believe if it's devided into 3 the it would b necessary to know Which road it was— Tumelo Manoto (@ManotoTumelo) March 24, 2022
I think we should be grateful we have celebrities like Anele who are not afraid to call these ministers out, perhaps by putting them on the spot, something will change.— Nelisa Bhumazela (@nellyNellz94) March 24, 2022
Bro we know South African governance is decentralized but as the head of the central department, you shouldn't push citizens to enquire, talk to your MECs!— Lungelo (@Mhlanga_11) March 24, 2022
@CyrilRamaphosa this is the kind of "accelerated service delivery" you're always on about isn't it? Meant exclusively for the selected few elitists. . .got you! We'll liase at the polls pic.twitter.com/ZAhmHpCpRZ— Romelu#177🇺🇦 (@samza177) March 24, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.