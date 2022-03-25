Fikile Mbalula catches smoke for response to Anele Mdoda’s pothole nightmare

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was dragged by many on social media this week for his response to radio host Anele Mdoda’s complaints about potholes,

Anele took to Twitter on Thursday to complain that a pothole had “taken out” two of her tyres.

“This is getting annoying,” she wrote, tagging the minister.

While many felt her pain and shared their own horror experiences with potholes, Mbalula responded by seemingly directing her to the Johannesburg Roads Agency.

He followed it with a request for Anele to DM him.