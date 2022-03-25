‘I’ve never been in a better place’ — Kelly Khumalo reflects on her life
Songstress Kelly Khumalo is at a place where she is happy and at peace, which she feels is the right state of mind to be in as she prepares for her Gospel Explosion concert at Lyric Theatre on April 15.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE she said she was grateful to her parents who made sure the church was her foundation.
“I grew up in church and it is part of who I am. I wanted to do the concert before lockdown but circumstances did not allow it. Our plans had to be postponed but the country is fully open again and we can we go ahead.
“I'm grateful to my parents who made sure church became part of who I am. Iit was instilled in me. I don't think I would've survived the intricacies of the industry if it wasn't for my spiritual grounding and journey with God.”
Kelly said she connected with Hlengiwe Mhlaba and Takie Ndou and wanted to share this moment with her fans. She told TshisaLIVE she has a surprise for concertgoers on the night.
“Hlengiwe is part of the line-up because we have a song together, but I grew up listening to the likes of Hlengiwe and Sipho Makhabane and I fell in love with Hlengiwe so it made sense she had to be part of this show.
“I recently fell in love with Taki Ndou and found Babe Ngisite while I was driving. It was so beautiful. I connected to the song and started going into his music. Now I'm a fan and he is going to on stage with me and that's exciting. All of this exciting. It is people who have been part of my journey and that's what makes it more authentic”
Kelly is wrapping up her new album called From A God to a King, but she was mum about who is featured on the album.
“We are still in studio. It's a very exciting project and one of its kind. I've never done anything of this kind before and I'm praying for God to provide but mostly to guide me.”
Timing is important for Kelly and the Gospel Explosion is happening at the right time.
“, I've never been in a better place than I'm right now. I'm happy, I'm at peace and I'm aligned with who I was meant to be. I'm literally living my purpose and doing what I was created to do.”
After more than 18 years in the music industry the mother of two prides herself in making music that's about the soul and staying true to her sound.
“I think I've always been that person who is content with who she is. I don't think I sing soul music by mistake. It was given to me and it resonates with my spirit. I've built a fan base for the past 18 years so I'm not willing to let go of that and start a new genre that I don't know. I don't move with fashion, I stay true to myself.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.