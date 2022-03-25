‘I’ve never been in a better place’ — Kelly Khumalo reflects on her life

Songstress Kelly Khumalo is at a place where she is happy and at peace, which she feels is the right state of mind to be in as she prepares for her Gospel Explosion concert at Lyric Theatre on April 15.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE she said she was grateful to her parents who made sure the church was her foundation.

“I grew up in church and it is part of who I am. I wanted to do the concert before lockdown but circumstances did not allow it. Our plans had to be postponed but the country is fully open again and we can we go ahead.

“I'm grateful to my parents who made sure church became part of who I am. Iit was instilled in me. I don't think I would've survived the intricacies of the industry if it wasn't for my spiritual grounding and journey with God.”

Kelly said she connected with Hlengiwe Mhlaba and Takie Ndou and wanted to share this moment with her fans. She told TshisaLIVE she has a surprise for concertgoers on the night.