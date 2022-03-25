LISTEN | Nomzamo Mbatha talks philanthropy and helping her hometown Kwa Mashu

As a 13-year-old girl who used to wake up in the morning and walk to the bus stop, Nomzamo recalled how teachers used to believe in her and how the project is part of her believing in the children and giving them hope.

"I cannot explain how it feels to grow up in KwaMashu and have to hold on to hope. I don't think it's by mistake that I am doing this project. I thank my ancestors, my angels and my highest God."

Nomzamo said being a humanitarian is a calling for her as she's in the business of advocating and "making fame good" which was ignited after her first trip to Kenya with Save The Children Sweden alongside other two other children to represent SA.

"That was when I knew one day I wanted to touch the entire continent. It's always been in my nature"

Seeing her late father in his most ill days going to great lengths to make sure she was well taken care also showed her the power of good deeds.

"I remember thinking; 'Wow, what a good man'."