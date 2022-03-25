ProVerb reveals he was ready to quit his radio dream ‘but God said no’

Seasoned broadcaster ProVerb has been in the radio space for two decades but was ready to give up on his dream after his last stint on the airwaves.

He was at Kaya 959 for four years and hosted Kayasette on Fridays and The Winner’s Circle on Saturdays.

Taking to Twitter, ProVerb took his followers on a trip down memory lane when he shared his journey and radio experience. He said he was on the verge of quitting after his last radio gig at Kaya 959 before he recently bagged a slot at Metro FM.

“Fell in love with radio in 2002. Got a job in radio as a technical producer in 2003. Landed a graveyard slot in 2007. Did a series of graveyard and weekend at various stations and after my last stint I was ready to quit chasing the dream. After 20 years, God said “we are not done',” he tweeted.

The SABC recently released a statement announcing their new line-up for this year, and ProVerb will join Lerato Kganyago on the midday slot.

“The 12pm to 3pm weekday time slot receives a refresh as Lerato ‘LKG’ Kganyago is joined by Tebogo ’Proverb’ Thekisho on the Midday Link Up with LKG and Proverb. Proverb is a seasoned broadcaster with experience in both television and radio and will bring another fresh element to the show.”

Another line-up shake up is the return of T'bo Touch, which has been causing a stir on the socials. To build excitement about his return, he took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of himself in studio.

“Just testing mic. Check mic, check. Testing 1, 2, 3. April 1 your boy is in the building. Just popped in at Metro FM to check if my horns are intact. Can't believe it's been six years since I last sat on this chair,” he wrote.