WATCH | Eva Modika claims her 'beef' with Ayanda Thabethe is personal

Diamond and Dolls star Eva Modika says media personality Ayanda Thabethe has a personal vendetta against her.

In a recent interview on Mac G's Podcast and Chill, Eva recalled meeting Ayanda and her baby daddy at a club and him buying her Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne and alluded that the incident led the media personality to post false accusations about her on social media.

“When she met her baby daddy, I saw them in the club and I went and said 'hi' to him, and he bought me alcohol, because me and him had a thing,” she said.

“She's someone that I liked, because when we were at Lorna Maseko's lunch she was saying hi to us ... so for her to go write that as well, and when I messaged her she blue-ticked me ... but when I look at it, it's personal. He bought me Cristal in the club and I went and said hi and I think it was a few days [after] they met.

“I know him way back from 2019. I wouldn't say [he's my] ex, I would say we were talking ... She doesn't even know that I was vibing with him ... when I met her she was sweet but the things she wrote I was like ahh.”

