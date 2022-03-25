WATCH | 'Umlando' star Toss breaks down during Instagram Live

Earlier this month, the Umlando hitmaker fainted on stage during his performance and concerns for his health and wellbeing mounted on social media.

Addressing the incident in a video, Toss assured his fans he was well and needed to take time out to rest because he was fatigued

“I want to address what happened, I fainted on stage due to fatigue. I wanted to inform you that I am doing well. I saw a video that has been circulating on Twitter and I wanted to give you an update that I am OK and I appreciate the love and positive energies that you are sending out to me,” he said.

“I appreciate everything. I will come back stronger and I wanted to apologise to the promoter for what happened. I hope the show went well after I had left.”