Gail Mabalane launches hair care line

Congratulations are in order for actress Gail Mabalane, who recently launched a hair care range which will be exclusively sold at Clicks stores.

The hair restoration products with locally sourced ingredients were inspired by the actress's hair struggles and that of other women who reached out to her when she went bald.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her exciting news with her followers. She said after more than two years of research and development, she was a hair care line owner.

“I’m so proud to finally introduce my hair care line @ethnogenics, exclusive to @clicks_sa Following my own hair loss, I embarked on this incredible journey to formulate a product that not only speaks to the need I had but the need recognised through ton=s of women reaching out to me,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Come along with me as, through @ethnogenics, we transform the natural hair care industry with knowledge, empowerment and honesty, coupled with quality hair care products. Welcome to the awakening.”