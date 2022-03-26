Gail Mabalane launches hair care line
Congratulations are in order for actress Gail Mabalane, who recently launched a hair care range which will be exclusively sold at Clicks stores.
The hair restoration products with locally sourced ingredients were inspired by the actress's hair struggles and that of other women who reached out to her when she went bald.
Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her exciting news with her followers. She said after more than two years of research and development, she was a hair care line owner.
“I’m so proud to finally introduce my hair care line @ethnogenics, exclusive to @clicks_sa Following my own hair loss, I embarked on this incredible journey to formulate a product that not only speaks to the need I had but the need recognised through ton=s of women reaching out to me,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Come along with me as, through @ethnogenics, we transform the natural hair care industry with knowledge, empowerment and honesty, coupled with quality hair care products. Welcome to the awakening.”
After her announcement she was showered with love from industry colleagues who wished her well with her business.
Somizi Mhlongo took to his Instagram to share the news with his followers.
Gail has been very open about her hair loss journey. In the first episode of a series on her newly launched YouTube channel, she detailed the events that led to her going bald in 2019.
In the second episode she shared that she saw a specialist and was diagnosed with central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA), which causes hair loss.
