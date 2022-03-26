×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Gail Mabalane launches hair care line

26 March 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Gail Mabalane has launched Ethnogenics a natural hair care range.
Gail Mabalane has launched Ethnogenics a natural hair care range.
Image: Instagram/ Gail Mabalane

Congratulations are in order for actress Gail Mabalane, who recently launched a hair care range which will be exclusively sold at Clicks stores.

The hair restoration products with locally sourced ingredients were inspired by the actress's hair struggles and that of other women who reached out to her when she went bald.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her exciting news with her followers. She said after more than two  years of research and development, she was a hair care line owner.

“I’m so proud to finally introduce my hair care line @ethnogenics, exclusive to @clicks_sa  Following my own hair loss, I embarked on this incredible journey to formulate a product that not only speaks to the need I had but the need recognised through ton=s of women reaching out to me,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Come along with me as, through @ethnogenics, we transform the natural hair care industry with knowledge, empowerment and honesty, coupled with quality hair care products. Welcome to the awakening.”

After her announcement she was showered with love from industry colleagues who wished her well with her business.

Somizi Mhlongo took to his Instagram to share the news with his followers.

Gail has been very open about her hair loss journey. In the first episode of a series on her newly launched YouTube channel, she detailed the events that led to her going bald in 2019. 

In the second episode she shared that she saw a specialist and was diagnosed with central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA), which causes hair loss. 

Kabelo and Gail Mabalane celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary

Nine years down and a lifetime to go!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘I’ve resorted to auditioning bald’ — Altovise Lawrence on living with alopecia areata

"Even before I walk into the audition room you know I have Alopecia and if you stress me about it, then it's fine."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Gail Mabalane hopes to inspire women as she opens up about her hair loss and regrowth journey

She didn't immediately realise that something was wrong until she went to the salon for a routine hair wash.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bonnie Mbuli shares her experience of being accused of 'witchcraft' TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Sbu was conned out of ‘a little under R20k’ by scammers in the ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Gugu Gumede is now a mommy to a baby girl TshisaLIVE
  4. Fikile Mbalula catches smoke for response to Anele Mdoda’s pothole nightmare TshisaLIVE
  5. Phelo Bala on living with depression: ‘I thought I wouldn’t see another year’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe