×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

MacG says Mohale Motaung is not a star, he's ‘just a guy who dated Somizi’

‘That’s all we know him for’

26 March 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
MacG said Mohale Motaung is not a superstar.
MacG said Mohale Motaung is not a superstar.
Image: Instagram/ MacG™

Podcast and Chill's controversial hosts have taken a swipe at Somizi's estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

A snippet from a recent episode was shared on the podcast's Instagram in which both hosts shared what they thought about Mohale.

“I think Mohale thinks he is the guy he is not, do you get me? He thinks he is a superstar, he is a celebrity. He is not. He is literally the guy who dated Somizi. That's all we know him for,” Mac G said.

Fellow host Sol Phenduka said he was not familiar with Somizi's estranged husband before the pair tied the knot. 

“That's his legacy. He is not a guy who hosted awards or a show. I didn't know Mohale before Somizi. Somizi is the guy from Sarafina 90s s**t,” Sol said.

The pair made headlines when their marriage came to an end. The split was laced with the abuse allegations Mohale levelled against Somizi.

Somizi shared a statement on his Instagram and “vehemently denied” ever physically or emotionally abusing Mohale.

“Our relationship has had its ups and downs but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation. Read the statement."

Mohale confirmed they were in the process of getting divorced.

“In response to the news circulating pertaining to the material details about issues within my marriage as well as the recent statement by my estranged husband, I wish to confirm we are in the process of a divorce.”

LISTEN |‘I’m not going to beat myself up about it’ — Mohale Motaung on healing and practicing self-love

Here's what Mohale has planned for Valentine's Day.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘Here’s to new beginnings’ — Somizi redesigns his wedding band into a promise ring

Somizi is ready to move after he redesigned his wedding ring.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Mohale breaks his silence: 'I'll tell my story when I am ready'

Mohale Motaung confirms he's getting a divorce from Somizi and maintains that he was allegedly abused by his estranged husband.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Somizi denies abuse allegations by 'estranged' husband - says Mohale's 'not a victim'

Somizi claims he's never been abusive towards Mohale and added, "I am at this stage not at liberty to dive deeper into the details but can state that ...
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bonnie Mbuli shares her experience of being accused of 'witchcraft' TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Sbu was conned out of ‘a little under R20k’ by scammers in the ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Gugu Gumede is now a mommy to a baby girl TshisaLIVE
  4. Phelo Bala on living with depression: ‘I thought I wouldn’t see another year’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Fikile Mbalula catches smoke for response to Anele Mdoda’s pothole nightmare TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe