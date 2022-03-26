MacG says Mohale Motaung is not a star, he's ‘just a guy who dated Somizi’
‘That’s all we know him for’
Podcast and Chill's controversial hosts have taken a swipe at Somizi's estranged husband Mohale Motaung.
A snippet from a recent episode was shared on the podcast's Instagram in which both hosts shared what they thought about Mohale.
“I think Mohale thinks he is the guy he is not, do you get me? He thinks he is a superstar, he is a celebrity. He is not. He is literally the guy who dated Somizi. That's all we know him for,” Mac G said.
Fellow host Sol Phenduka said he was not familiar with Somizi's estranged husband before the pair tied the knot.
“That's his legacy. He is not a guy who hosted awards or a show. I didn't know Mohale before Somizi. Somizi is the guy from Sarafina 90s s**t,” Sol said.
The pair made headlines when their marriage came to an end. The split was laced with the abuse allegations Mohale levelled against Somizi.
Somizi shared a statement on his Instagram and “vehemently denied” ever physically or emotionally abusing Mohale.
“Our relationship has had its ups and downs but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation. Read the statement."
Mohale confirmed they were in the process of getting divorced.
“In response to the news circulating pertaining to the material details about issues within my marriage as well as the recent statement by my estranged husband, I wish to confirm we are in the process of a divorce.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.