MacG says Mohale Motaung is not a star, he's ‘just a guy who dated Somizi’

Podcast and Chill's controversial hosts have taken a swipe at Somizi's estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

A snippet from a recent episode was shared on the podcast's Instagram in which both hosts shared what they thought about Mohale.

“I think Mohale thinks he is the guy he is not, do you get me? He thinks he is a superstar, he is a celebrity. He is not. He is literally the guy who dated Somizi. That's all we know him for,” Mac G said.

Fellow host Sol Phenduka said he was not familiar with Somizi's estranged husband before the pair tied the knot.

“That's his legacy. He is not a guy who hosted awards or a show. I didn't know Mohale before Somizi. Somizi is the guy from Sarafina 90s s**t,” Sol said.