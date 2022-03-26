SNAPS | A look inside Blue Mbombo’s 'hues of pink' themed baby shower

Even though she decided she didn't want a baby shower, model Blue Mbombo's friends and family didn't take her word for it and showed up with love, light and pressies to shower the mom to be.

Rocking a two-toned pink dress by Scalo Designer, Blue looked radiant in the snaps she shared from the special day.

The shower took place at the Riboville Boutique Hotel and the theme of the day was hues of pink, which came through in the elegant decorations and how her friends and family were dressed.

Blue expressed her gratitude.

“A magical day it was. Thank you friends and family for making this day extra special for me. I can’t believe I didn’t want to have a baby shower,” she said.

See how beautiful she looks below: