SNAPS | A look inside Blue Mbombo’s 'hues of pink' themed baby shower
Even though she decided she didn't want a baby shower, model Blue Mbombo's friends and family didn't take her word for it and showed up with love, light and pressies to shower the mom to be.
Rocking a two-toned pink dress by Scalo Designer, Blue looked radiant in the snaps she shared from the special day.
The shower took place at the Riboville Boutique Hotel and the theme of the day was hues of pink, which came through in the elegant decorations and how her friends and family were dressed.
Blue expressed her gratitude.
“A magical day it was. Thank you friends and family for making this day extra special for me. I can’t believe I didn’t want to have a baby shower,” she said.
See how beautiful she looks below:
Blue broke the news of her “bun in the oven” on social media, calling the baby bump the “best Valentine's Day gift ever!”
“We plan, but God decides. This is an eternal love I’ve longed and prayed for all my life. Thank you Lord for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans. I couldn’t have asked for a better Valentine's gift.”
Liesl Laurie, Lorna Maseko, Omuhle Gela and Ayanda Thabethe were among friends and fans that flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages.
“Gooooosebumps ... this is so beautiful! Congratulations, my lovely! You’re going to be an incredible mommy,” said Ayanda, who is also expecting.
See how amazing the set up looked: