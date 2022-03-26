×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | A look inside Blue Mbombo’s 'hues of pink' themed baby shower

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
26 March 2022 - 14:00
Blue is about to be surrounded by a lot of pink a girl mom.
Blue is about to be surrounded by a lot of pink a girl mom.
Image: Instagram/Blue Mbombo

Even though she decided she didn't want a baby shower, model Blue Mbombo's friends and family didn't take her word for it and showed up with love, light and pressies to shower the mom to be.

Rocking a two-toned pink dress by Scalo Designer, Blue looked radiant in the snaps she shared from the special day.

The shower took place at the Riboville Boutique Hotel and the theme of the day was hues of pink, which came through in the elegant decorations and how her friends and family were dressed.

Blue expressed her gratitude.

A magical day it was. Thank you friends and family for making this day extra special for me. I can’t believe I didn’t want to have a baby shower,” she said.

See how beautiful she looks below:

Blue broke the news of her “bun in the oven” on social media, calling the baby bump the “best Valentine's Day gift ever!”

“We plan, but God decides. This is an eternal love I’ve longed and prayed for all my life. Thank you Lord for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans. I couldn’t have asked for a better Valentine's gift.”

Liesl Laurie, Lorna Maseko, Omuhle Gela and Ayanda Thabethe were among friends and fans that flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages.

“Gooooosebumps ... this is so beautiful! Congratulations, my lovely! You’re going to be an incredible mommy,” said Ayanda, who is also expecting.

See how amazing the set up looked:

MORE:

WATCH | Best Valentine’s Day gift ever! — Blue Mbombo is preggers

"Thank you Lord for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Blue Mbombo takes us behind the scenes of her seemingly perfect Instagram snaps

In one of the clips, Blue can be heard saying “tjonna wee” as she was trying to compose herself to take that perfect snap.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

WATCH | Blue and Brown Mbombo surprise mom with Dr Rebecca Malope performance

The twins threw their mom a birthday party for the books.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

SNAPS | It's a girl! Blue Mbombo's gender reveal party was so beautiful

The glowing mommy-to-be is excited to be carrying a baby girl
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonnie Mbuli shares her experience of being accused of 'witchcraft' TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Sbu was conned out of ‘a little under R20k’ by scammers in the ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Gugu Gumede is now a mommy to a baby girl TshisaLIVE
  4. Fikile Mbalula catches smoke for response to Anele Mdoda’s pothole nightmare TshisaLIVE
  5. Phelo Bala on living with depression: ‘I thought I wouldn’t see another year’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe