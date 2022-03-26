×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lindah Majola reveals why there are times he doubts his talents

26 March 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Linda Majola said all opportunities contributes to his growth
Image: Instagram/ Linda Majola

TikTok sensation and actor Linda Majola revealed he struggles with self-esteem but has patted himself on the back for always being able to give it his best shot.

He stars in Showmax's first and biggest telenovela The Wife and is also a presenter.

Taking to Instagram with a clip, he said he is aware of the tendency to shoot himself down, however he reminds himself that he is trying.

“I may not be a great actor, presenter, or even the most consistent content creator but at least I try. I've struggled so much with my self-esteem that when I find myself on stage, a TV set or even recording a video in my room my voice begins to tremble, I mess up my words and end up punishing myself for just dropping the ball but then after that I retreat and I remind myself that at least I try.”

He also said he faced a lot of rejection, but he plans on “embracing” it “with both hands”.

“Growing up I’ve experienced quiet a lot of rejection. I got rejected just because I was living my truth. And now I’ve willingly put myself in a profession where I could be rejected. Hehe iFilimu mtase! God put me in this position and I’ll embrace it with both hands.”

Linda shared on Instagram recently that he was not interested in bargaining for his worth when he looked for jobs.

He posted a satirical video, but it had some truth bombs in it.

He revealed he would rather settle for the little work he has than be paid less than what he thought he deserved.

“I’ve had to turn down many jobs because they refuse to pay me my worth. Rather stay with what I have than settle for crumbs.”

