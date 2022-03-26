WATCH | Lindah Majola reveals why there are times he doubts his talents

TikTok sensation and actor Linda Majola revealed he struggles with self-esteem but has patted himself on the back for always being able to give it his best shot.

He stars in Showmax's first and biggest telenovela The Wife and is also a presenter.

Taking to Instagram with a clip, he said he is aware of the tendency to shoot himself down, however he reminds himself that he is trying.

“I may not be a great actor, presenter, or even the most consistent content creator but at least I try. I've struggled so much with my self-esteem that when I find myself on stage, a TV set or even recording a video in my room my voice begins to tremble, I mess up my words and end up punishing myself for just dropping the ball but then after that I retreat and I remind myself that at least I try.”

He also said he faced a lot of rejection, but he plans on “embracing” it “with both hands”.