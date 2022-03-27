Bohang Moeko and his wife celebrate one year of marital bliss
One year down, a lifetime to go! Actor Bohang Moeko has taken a moment to celebrate his “biggest blessing” — his wife Shanty — as the pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.
“My biggest blessing. Yesterday we celebrated our 1 year anniversary. I wake up every day grateful for you and the impact you have on my life. Thank you God for my wife.”
His comment section was filled with well wishes for the future with Bohang's industry friends wishing the couple a long life filled with joy.
“Happy anniversary bro bro! Happy for you guys! Blessings and riches to you,” said Dr Musa Mthombeni.
“Happy anniversary guys. Yhooo ngwetsi ya rona wa baba yong! Le tshwaraganeng ngwanarona, re batla difoto tse so le le 70 le re 'still at it, still got it',” added Tumi Morake.
Even before they tied the knot, Bohang and Shanty have been serving couple goals. Not only do they take lots of pics together doing fun stuff, they are both into fitness and Shanty is a wellness coach and personal trainer.
Bohang previously revealed that their love started on social media in the DMs and shared the story on Touch HD. He explained that after seeing her a couple of times at different places he finally decided to shoot his shot.
But it was only after he saw her on a friend's Instagram Story that he sent her a DM.
“What happened was, I follow one of her friends, so I was looking at her Insta Story and she happened to pop up in there and I saw the peach I was like: 'hey hey hey' ... so I went into the profile, DM’d her. I was like: ‘Hey I saw you at the audition the other day' ... we talked ... eventually we exchanged numbers, it went to WhatsApp, we ended up training together, we went to coffee dates from there, lunch dates, movie dates ...”
Over a year after they started dating, Bohang popped the question to which Shanty said yes. Then they said ” I do” in March 2021. The rest as they say, is history.
