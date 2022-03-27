'Diepcity' star Thandeka Dawn King back on her feet and your screens soon
The King is back! After taking a break from socials and the small screen to recuperate, actress Thandeka Dawn King is back on her feet and ready to rock.
The actress has been nursing her injured knee and prioritised holistic healing.
The Diepcity star returned to the set after being away for almost a year.
Taking to Instagram to announce her return, Thandeka thanked God and her ancestors for granting her another opportunity to do what she loves — acting.
“This I have missed, what a journey ... Thank you God, ngiyabonga Bo Gogo, Ngiyabonga Ma khehla for another opportunity to do what I love, the only thing that heals me. I am back on my feet again, ngiyabonga Mvelinqangi, Ngiyabonga Thonga lami. Thank you to everyone that supported me during this journey. Makhosi.”
Thandeka's fans will be happy to welcome MaShenge — a fave on Diepcity.
In August 2021, the actress took to social media to open up about an injury that left her incapacitated for months, sharing her healing journey with fans.
In an Instagram post, the star told fans she was injured while on set.
“On the 16th of April 2021 while doing something that I love doing more than anything else in the world a terrible accident happened.”
“In April I injured my knee on set so that month I had to go for surgery, I have been immobile for three months.
“After the physio, that’s why you guys could see pictures of me just in one place. I didn’t want anyone to know that I was injured because I needed to heal on my own. It was a tiring period, emotionally I was tired, I was depressed because I couldn’t do anything.
“But it has also been a good four months. I have been sitting in my bedroom, I can’t move. There was a time when going to the bathroom was a mission, taking a shower was a mission. I needed to be taken to have a shower and the bathroom. That was the most tiring period, the most depressing period of my life.
“So I decided that I was going to keep it to myself, I was going to allow myself time to heal, because being immobile when you are the person that I used to be moving around and being hands-on is frustrating,” she said at the time.
