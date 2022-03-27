‘I’m so grateful’ — K Naomi gushes over uncle who walked her down the aisle

K Naomi penned a lengthy note to her uncle on Wednesday, appreciating him for his support and walking her down the aisle.

The media personality spoke aboutf how she treasured the wisdom she had learnt from him and how supportive her father figure has been, loving her and her sibling as if they are his own children.

“My father figure, my inspiration, the man with so much wisdom, so much love and so much to teach. I’ve learnt so much from you since I was a young girl. I’ve watched you instill family values (that we pride over) into our family to keep us united,” she wrote on Instagram.

K Naomi reminisced on how he was filled with so much emotion on her wedding day on Sunday and expressed her gratitude for him being present on her special day.

“My mother had such a great older brother. It’s by coincidence that she passed on your birthday, but you’ve never left our side. You’ve loved us like your own and have supported us in so many ways. I hope my sister and I make you proud.

“I’m so grateful to have had you hand me over to my new family, I’m so grateful to be experiencing all this with you. Baby P has such an awesome grandfather. I can’t get over how you always say she’s so beautiful when you see her and your face lights up with joy. Seeing you cry assured me that no matter what happens I have a family that loves me and will stand by me throughout any season in life.”