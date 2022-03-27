K.O chats about new single 'Emoyeni', his sound and legacy in SA hip-hop
Rapper and businessman K.O has released his single Emoyeni, a song he has described as a hustler's anthem.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE K.O opened up about the trauma left by Covid-19 and the sudden deaths of the key players in the hip-hop game, which he said he poured into his new single.
“It's a record that I put together just celebrating where we are going, coming out of the pandemic. It's a new year, though we are four months in, I still think we need to celebrate either just the fact that we are seeing the tail end of the pandemic, so to me it almost feels like a rebirth and also just based on the things that we are now going through especially in SA hip-hop.”
K.O said his ordeal with Covid-19 and other challenges made him realise there is a bigger purpose for his life. In the hook of Emoyeni the first thing he asked was for the Lord to help him.
“So its reflective of what is now going on. We still wanna be here for our families, we wanna be hear to fulfil our destinies as young black men. For me I can sum it up in a way, saying its almost like a hustler's anthem, and yeah that's all the different places I was pulling from to create this single.”
The Skhanda World pioneer's optimism in the revival of hip-hop is unmatched.
“I'm just walking in faith as much as possible I need to make sure that I tick all the boxes where my life and destiny is concerned and this is just another chapter in that pursuit. The album that I'm planning to put out in the next couple of months is also just carrying the flag of SA hip-hop. We've taken a big knock over the last couple of years since the rise of the amapiano and we also need to instil our own faith when it comes to our place in the culture. I'm trying to also reignite that among my fellow brothers and sisters.”
K.O said having a distinct sound is important and reflecting on his sound when he burst onto the scene more than 16 years ago made him realise he has always been able to borrow from other elements like kwaito when he did Caracara and amapiano — and now with Emoyeni.
“I think the authenticity part of it is still important. For instance, when you listen to this record, I just put out the one thing that amapiano has popularised — drum bassline. When you listen to the music you can pick up some of the elements. It's also appreciative of what they are doing. I would rather emulate what a South African brother is doing. As South Africans we need to multiply as much as we can that allows us to have a bigger voice in the continent and so that the world stops and stares and takes notice.”
K.O said he has always known the kind of sound he wants to put out there, and where he wants the culture to go.
“I can only lead by example. I'm touching on matters that are reflective of real-time things that we are going through. Most of my subject matter is based on that, but I cannot expect the next person to do the same thing if they are not cut from that kind of cloth. I come from a lineage of the Teargases and Skwatta Kamps where we wouldn't shy away from talking about things that are affecting our society.”
