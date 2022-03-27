K.O chats about new single 'Emoyeni', his sound and legacy in SA hip-hop

Rapper and businessman K.O has released his single Emoyeni, a song he has described as a hustler's anthem.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE K.O opened up about the trauma left by Covid-19 and the sudden deaths of the key players in the hip-hop game, which he said he poured into his new single.

“It's a record that I put together just celebrating where we are going, coming out of the pandemic. It's a new year, though we are four months in, I still think we need to celebrate either just the fact that we are seeing the tail end of the pandemic, so to me it almost feels like a rebirth and also just based on the things that we are now going through especially in SA hip-hop.”

K.O said his ordeal with Covid-19 and other challenges made him realise there is a bigger purpose for his life. In the hook of Emoyeni the first thing he asked was for the Lord to help him.

“So its reflective of what is now going on. We still wanna be here for our families, we wanna be hear to fulfil our destinies as young black men. For me I can sum it up in a way, saying its almost like a hustler's anthem, and yeah that's all the different places I was pulling from to create this single.”