TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Kelly Khumalo’s baby girl Thingo’s candy land birthday party

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
27 March 2022 - 08:00
Kelly Khumalo pulled out all the stops for Thingo's birthday.
Kelly Khumalo pulled out all the stops for Thingo's birthday.
Image: Instagram

Its hard to be believe it's been eight years since singer Kelly Khumalo and late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa welcomed a baby girl into the world who they named Thingo.  

No longer a swaddled bundle of joy, Thingo recently turned eight, and her mommy assembled an army to make sure she had a splendid celebration.

Themed to match the meaning of her name (rainbow), Thingo's fun day was filled with bold colours with her and mommy wearing matching designer tutus.

Kelly hired well-known event planner Nono Events to bring her vision of a magical, colourful candy land to life, and they delivered.

Thingo and her guests were also treated to rainbow-themed face painting and she looked as happy as can be.

Grateful and happy to see her baby joyful, Kelly took to IG to pen a gratitude post.

My little girl turned eight this last weekend.”

Thank you to all the moms, dads and their little ones for coming through. Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes and a special thank you to my beautiful neighbours who have become our family. Thingo had the best day ever,” Kelly wrote.

Check the captured moments from the party below:

