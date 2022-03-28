LISTEN | Hulisani Ravele: 'Self-love is my biggest armoury '

Being in the entertainment industry from a young age, Hulisani has had the advantage of witnessing what it was like back in the day and what is it like today. And while she does not fall into the trap of competitiveness that has emerged over the past few years, she encourages other artists coming into the space to stand firm in who they are and practice self-love.

“I can't say how people feel and what they will say about me ... so all I can ever do is equip myself, and self-love is my biggest armoury because it means regardless of what you say, I know the truth about me, who I am and the truth about me ... I know who loves me and what they love me for ... whose opinion matters to me ... that's why self-love to me is so important.”

Self-love has come with being self-aware, and Hulisani says her partnership with Castle Milk Stout has played a pivotal role in her getting to know herself and her roots which has helped her ground herself more in self-knowledge.

After celebrating her 34th birthday on January 23, she's dubbed the next year the “year of more” which comes with being more present and three words that will echo in everything she does — “Commitment, exponential and delegation”.

