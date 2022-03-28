Makhadzi thanks fans after her sold out show in Botswana
Limpopo-born superstar Makhadzi has thanked her Botswana fans for making her dream come true.
She performed at the weekend in her one woman show she's been raving about and gave the people what they wanted. Her star power and stage presence are what she is loved for and her fans couldn't help but stand a queen.
Clips of her performances have been circulating on social media and its nothing but reverence for the singer's concert and her energy.
I made it in a foreign country. BOTSWANA THANKS FOR SHOWING ME LOVE.🇿🇦🇧🇼🇿🇦🇧🇼🇿🇦😍🇿🇦🇧🇼🇧🇼🇧🇼. This only shows that AFRICAN WE ARE ONE NATION. #makhadziOnewomanshow #PAINYAJELOUSEP DROPPING FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/EA4JIIdK3c— Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) March 27, 2022
One tweep gave the Ghanama hitmaker her G.O.A.T status in the continent.
“Makhadzi is the biggest female artist in Africa. She just filled up the stadium in Botswana. 20k tickets sold out. One woman show. She is no longer a queen, she is a goddess. From performing for free in the streets to performing in a sold out stadium. If Makhadzi doesn't inspire you, nothing will.”
Taking to Facebook the Kulakwe hitmaker shared a clip of one of her performances and thanked her fans for the support.
So.— Mo (@MsLishia) March 27, 2022
I need it to be said.
Makhadzi, a girl from Venda selling out venues in Botswana, to a Botswana audience? I know a G. O. A. T. when I see one. https://t.co/gZ2Op7ol6W
“I made it in a foreign country. Botswana thanks for showing me love. This shows that in African we are one nation”
Master KG also took to Twitter to share that Makhadzi inspires him because she dreams big.
“I'm so proud of you my queen! The queen of the world @MakhadziSA! You did it!! you inspire me every day because of big dreams you have. This goes out to everyone out there. To know and believe, if you work hard you will achieve anything thank you for making her dream come through.”
Makhadzi is currently da biggest female artist in Africa.She jst filled up da Stadium in Botswana.20K Tickets sold out.1 Woman show.She no longer a Queen She a Goddess.From performing 4 free in da streets 2 performing in sold out Stadium.If Makhadzi doesnt inspire U nothin will. pic.twitter.com/CvYTRQmtkk— Anza (@Anza_Musandiwa) March 27, 2022
She's doing wonders 👑Makhadzi 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/XrxdMKcNjy— Hope Ellnet (@EllnetHope) March 27, 2022
I'm so Proud of You My Queen!The Queen of the World @MakhadziSA! You Did it!!you inspire me everyday because of big dreams you have.This goes out to everyone Out there..To know n believe,if you word Hard You Will Achieve anything🙏 🇧🇼 Thank you For Making her Dream Come Through❤ pic.twitter.com/JssIU7988R— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) March 27, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.