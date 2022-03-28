‘She’s a bully’ — Tebogo Thobejane on Inno Morolong’s defamatory claims

Tebogo Thobejane says she's tired of being bullied by Inno Morolong on social media as this affected her and her family.

This follows after Diamond & Dolls star Inno went on a rant on Instagram live, alleging Tebogo is a scammer, sex worker, pimp and "muti'"user.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tebogo said Inno was a bully and knows people will believe her because they had been friends before.

“Inno is bullying me, bullying my family. She is somebody who was my friend, she lived in my house, so anything she says, people will believe her because they've seen me around her. That's what bullies do. She did it to Gigi, she's now doing it to me, she does it to somebody every week.” she said.

The actress and podcaster continued refuting the claims, saying Inno was merely trying to get the public’s attention and was not aware her defamatory statements affected Tebogo's son.

“It's not true. Everybody can see what I'm doing. I'm always working. She's just trying to ruin my reputation. I've dated a lot of wealthy men [but] that doesn't make me a prostitute. I think she does a lot of things for likes.

“I have a 16-year-old son who is online, and these things affect my child. He gets bullied at school because of this woman every time she posts something. I can take this, but my child can't.”

Tebogo said she called Inno on Thursday evening to ask why she went on social media when she could address her directly by calling her or visiting her house, but the reality TV star hurled insults at her.

“She's going around defaming my character. She called all my friends, tried to destroy all my relationships. She is just a bully.”