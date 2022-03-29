Musa Mseleku's wife Thobile Mseleku speaks: 'I'm not promoting polygamy'

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Mseleku is dominating the small screen right now. If she's not on Showmax Real Housewives of Durban, or DStv's uThando Nesthembu, she is on SABC1's latest talk show Igumbi Lamakhosikazi — progress she's proud to have made in the industry as she builds her personal brand.

“I'm growing, this is actually the start. I want to show people that you can start from zero and go to a hundred, that you can go from the rural areas to the suburbs, from zero to hero. That's what I'm all about, teaching people that life is not determined by your background where you come from. I am from very humble beginnings but this is where I am today,” she tells TshisaLIVE.

Though she might be in three different shows, Thobile's narrative remains the same as she aims to shed light on polygamous relationships.

“One thing about me is that you cannot separate MaKhumalo from polygamy because I'm married into polygamy. One of the things that made me be where I am is that I am not perpetuating it and I'm not promoting it, even though polygamy forms a big part of my life.”

Speaking about her talk show on SABC1 she hosts alongside her sister wives, Busisiwe 'Macele' Mseleku and Nokukhanya 'Mayeni' Mseleku, Thobile says they realised there was a need for the show after receiving many direct messages from their followers seeking advice.

“The show was born from the fact that people are writing to us on our DMs and our emails and asking for advice regarding relationships and social ills. We are all about trying to help people get back into the truth, living a life of truth so they can be at peace.

“Being in a polygamous relationship can make you seem as if you're a very strong person which makes people question how you do it, so if you can do it while you're in a polygamous marriage.”

Thobile says while she's aware of people on social media accusing her of trying to force her principles and morals on others, she says people should understand that she's simply living her truth.

“I'm actually living my life and living my truth. I am not promoting polygamy and I'm not saying that polygamy is the thing. But 'is monogamy real in the 21st century?' is a question we need to ask ourselves. I believe there is more for us to achieve in this industry, we're not here to just be known but to also bring change and to make a difference. People are going through a lot of things.”

