Star-studded cast of 'Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones' revealed!

Leon Schuster is back with another offering and his slapstick comedy Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones the sequel to Mr Bones 2 is set to premier next month.

The blockbuster film will be released in cinemas nationwide this Easter.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE the cast of the flick was revealed.

Leon Schuster returns as Mr Bones, while Alfred “Shorty” Ntombela plays Mathambo Bones’ son, in his twenties, single, and very keen to change that status.

Tumi Morake plays Mamba one of the few Kuvukis who travels outside Kuvukiland.

Sans Moonsamy stars as Alvin the man who “arranged” the oil drilling contact with the Department of Mineral Affairs though some unnamed community connections.

Jay Anstey plays Gabrielle a professional game ranger employed by Jack and Alvin as their guide as they recce Kuvukiland and its surrounds.

Jerry Mofokeng plays The King. Daniel Janks and Sthandile Nkosi make up the list of the key characters in the much anticipated film.

Watch trailer here :