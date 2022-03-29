×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Susan thee Stallion' — Tweeps react to Maumela Mahuwa’s viral rap video

Actress not worried about naysayers because music was always her first love

29 March 2022 - 13:15 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Maumela Mahuwa said when she recorded her single 'I Believe' she wanted to motivate people.
Maumela Mahuwa said when she recorded her single 'I Believe' she wanted to motivate people.
Image: Instagram/ Maumela Mahuwa

Actress Maumela Mahuwa has bars up her sleeves and it seems some Tweeps are only catching up with her now and reckon she might give a few rappers a run for their money.

Maumela, who plays the role of Susan on the SABC2 popular drama series Muvhango, left tweeps stunned after a video of her singing/rapping surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the actress can be seen rapping in what seems to be a music video. The clip was originally shared on TikTok and has made its way to Twitter.

The short clip is in one of her songs from 2016 called Believe.  

Speaking to  TshisaLIVE, Maumela said she was going to enjoy the moment as the viral video keeps circulating. She said the inspiration behind her song was to motivate people. 

“If I remember correctly the song done was six years ago, and I think the video we did was  a quick thing. I wanted to release a single so I thought that would be the best song to release first before I release my album. Then I went on to release another one called Yahweh a year later and that after I released an album, so I think the inspiration was let's motivate people.”

She laughed off the idea that she was rapping and said she doesn't understand why or how a video from six years ago is trending now, but she suspected is because people want to know Susan more.

“I guess the video is gaining momentum because people are looking to find out about Susan, so its gaining momentum for all the wrong reasons.

“I've been a singer way before Muvhango. People are looking what to find about me, about Susan. I was watching and reading says and I laugh at everything they had to say.”

While looking at the comments she said she kept laughing until she spotted one that threw her off.

“I think the one that was weird for me was when someone said this is not SA music. I'm thinking  what is SA music, I've never heard of music called SA music because we are a diverse country and we have different ethnicity, so what is SA music?”

While some tweeps  filled the TL with laughter at Maumela’s supposed rap game, some were sold and  applauded the actress because it didn't sound bad.

Here are some reactions;

Muvhango’s Maumela pauses her music career to preach & go back to school

I also have a ministry, I am a preacher. I preach in different types of churches when I get invited to do so because I don't have a church of my own."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Muvhango's Maumela Mahuwa on polygamy: I vehemently discourage it

"You are going to spend the rest of your life in a mental tug-of-war with yourself, the man and the other woman."
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Being told you are ugly is not nice, says Muvhango's Maumela Mahuwa

Muvhango actress Maumela Mahuwa, who is popularly known for her character the chief's wife Susan, has reflected on how far she's come despite her ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago

Muvhango actress Maumela Mahuwa speaks out about her tough childhood

Actress Maumela Mahuwa, renowned for her role as one of the chief's wives Susan on Muvhango, has opened up about her troubled upbringing after the ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Kelly Khumalo’s baby girl Thingo’s candy land birthday party TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Diepcity' star Thandeka Dawn King back on her feet and your screens soon TshisaLIVE
  3. MacG says Mohale Motaung is not a star, he's ‘just a guy who dated Somizi’ TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Is she really taken?’ — SA reacts to Buhle Samuels’ alleged wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Bohang Moeko and his wife celebrate one year of marital bliss TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...