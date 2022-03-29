'Susan thee Stallion' — Tweeps react to Maumela Mahuwa’s viral rap video
Actress not worried about naysayers because music was always her first love
Actress Maumela Mahuwa has bars up her sleeves and it seems some Tweeps are only catching up with her now and reckon she might give a few rappers a run for their money.
Maumela, who plays the role of Susan on the SABC2 popular drama series Muvhango, left tweeps stunned after a video of her singing/rapping surfaced on the internet.
In the video, the actress can be seen rapping in what seems to be a music video. The clip was originally shared on TikTok and has made its way to Twitter.
The short clip is in one of her songs from 2016 called I Believe.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Maumela said she was going to enjoy the moment as the viral video keeps circulating. She said the inspiration behind her song was to motivate people.
“If I remember correctly the song done was six years ago, and I think the video we did was a quick thing. I wanted to release a single so I thought that would be the best song to release first before I release my album. Then I went on to release another one called Yahweh a year later and that after I released an album, so I think the inspiration was let's motivate people.”
She laughed off the idea that she was rapping and said she doesn't understand why or how a video from six years ago is trending now, but she suspected is because people want to know Susan more.
“I guess the video is gaining momentum because people are looking to find out about Susan, so its gaining momentum for all the wrong reasons.
“I've been a singer way before Muvhango. People are looking what to find about me, about Susan. I was watching and reading says and I laugh at everything they had to say.”
While looking at the comments she said she kept laughing until she spotted one that threw her off.
“I think the one that was weird for me was when someone said this is not SA music. I'm thinking what is SA music, I've never heard of music called SA music because we are a diverse country and we have different ethnicity, so what is SA music?”
Changed the music scene forever! 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/uIqJlGAqap— Asisipho Burwana (@Shoun_B) March 28, 2022
While some tweeps filled the TL with laughter at Maumela’s supposed rap game, some were sold and applauded the actress because it didn't sound bad.
Here are some reactions;
Just when I was about to sleep I just came across a video of Susan— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) March 28, 2022
Azwindini’s wife Rapping 😭😭😭😭
Kodwa Jehovah we trying to be kind 😭
