'Susan thee Stallion' — Tweeps react to Maumela Mahuwa’s viral rap video

Actress Maumela Mahuwa has bars up her sleeves and it seems some Tweeps are only catching up with her now and reckon she might give a few rappers a run for their money.

Maumela, who plays the role of Susan on the SABC2 popular drama series Muvhango, left tweeps stunned after a video of her singing/rapping surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the actress can be seen rapping in what seems to be a music video. The clip was originally shared on TikTok and has made its way to Twitter.

The short clip is in one of her songs from 2016 called I Believe.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Maumela said she was going to enjoy the moment as the viral video keeps circulating. She said the inspiration behind her song was to motivate people.

“If I remember correctly the song done was six years ago, and I think the video we did was a quick thing. I wanted to release a single so I thought that would be the best song to release first before I release my album. Then I went on to release another one called Yahweh a year later and that after I released an album, so I think the inspiration was let's motivate people.”