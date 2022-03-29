WATCH | Cassper and NaakMusiQ gear up for their boxing match
With one week to go before a highly anticipated anticipated boxing match kicks off, Cassper and NaakMusiQ have shared clips working out.
Taking to their social media the rapper and businessman and musician and actor Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo are giving tweeps a tough choice on who to throw their weight behind in Sun City on April 9.
For weeks, the stars have been sharing their training sessions in preparation for the fight, and their vids have intensified and look professionally shot as the time draws near.
After the easing of Covid-19 restrictions were announced, the rapper took to his social media to share with his followers that more tickets were available.
“Thank you Mr President. More numbers allowed at events so more packages open for sale. This is going to be one hell of a weekend. Full of entertainment. Each ticket includes a three night stay for two people, including breakfast. Weekend pass to all events including the exclusive weigh in concert. Loads of artists and DJs performing all weekend."
The celebrity boxing exhibition would not have been possible if controversial YouTuber Slik Talk did not take up the challenge to fight the rapper in their highly publicised Fame vs Clout match. He might have suffered defeat but he gave NaakMusiQ and Cassper a chance to have their time in the ring.
“So it's set in stone. Not the fight I wanted to start with, but at least dude had the b**s to back up his words, unlike all the guys who ran their mouth and then ran away," said Cassper.