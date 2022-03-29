WATCH | Cassper and NaakMusiQ gear up for their boxing match

With one week to go before a highly anticipated anticipated boxing match kicks off, Cassper and NaakMusiQ have shared clips working out.

Taking to their social media the rapper and businessman and musician and actor Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo are giving tweeps a tough choice on who to throw their weight behind in Sun City on April 9.

For weeks, the stars have been sharing their training sessions in preparation for the fight, and their vids have intensified and look professionally shot as the time draws near.