WATCH | Exclusive #BTS footage of Oskido & Thandiswa Mazwai at work

While he focuses on his businesses and studies, in the online space Oskido is known as the 'TikTok Dad' and has grown his numbers rapidly in a short space of time thanks to his 12-year-old daughter Naledi who manages the pages for him.

“When I started people were trying to say that TikTok is for children and that stuff ... but I started ignoring that and focused on my inner core and what I wanted to do. If I'm having fun with my children and this platform there isn't a lot of negativity ... I need to spend time with my inner circle, so I get to know who my children are.”

Fatherhood has become the core of his life Oskido says, finding different ways to create memories with his family and it has helped him suss out the more meaningful things in his life and shut out the outside noise.

“Covid-19 helped me a lot because I started spending a lot of time with my children at home and I realised it's very important because we end up not spending time with our children and focusing on the outer circle ... people that don't matter much in life so I realised for me, the more I spend time with my children.

“I've told myself that it's better if I focus on my inner circle and my inner self. Whatever the outside people are saying doesn't matter to me, it won't change who I am, and once I start consuming what they are saying and putting it in my thoughts or my subconscious, in my mind I just watch it and let it pass.”

