Bontle Modiselle: ‘I’ve been putting in the work, and now we’re international’

Bontle Moloi, née Modiselle, is on a mission to leave her mark in the history books of t dance and music culture and her upcoming projects have set her on the right path to do just that.

The media personality and dancer is a resident judge of SABC1's new reality dance competition, Dance Yodumo, and is set to travel to Portugal as one of the head choreographers taking part in Trace Made In Africa in April before jetting off to another country thereafter to embark on another dance project.

“This is all a result of honouring purpose, honouring gift and dance. It's been a long time coming and it's the most natural turn of events. I've been putting in the work, and now we're international and I'm excited. I did my time,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Growing up she used to look up to choreographer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo, actress Thembi Seete during her era with musical group Boom Shaka and actress Lorcia Cooper,. Now she wants to set an example as a self-taught dancer to young people aspiring to follow her path.

“Our best level of expression as Africans is in art and dance and to be represented in one of those pillars is a huge honour for me. This is me showing up for what I believe in. I believe in dance. Because I've decided to commit to that, it means I have to show up in every way.”