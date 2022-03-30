Bontle Modiselle: ‘I’ve been putting in the work, and now we’re international’
She is ready to release her own music
Bontle Moloi, née Modiselle, is on a mission to leave her mark in the history books of t dance and music culture and her upcoming projects have set her on the right path to do just that.
The media personality and dancer is a resident judge of SABC1's new reality dance competition, Dance Yodumo, and is set to travel to Portugal as one of the head choreographers taking part in Trace Made In Africa in April before jetting off to another country thereafter to embark on another dance project.
“This is all a result of honouring purpose, honouring gift and dance. It's been a long time coming and it's the most natural turn of events. I've been putting in the work, and now we're international and I'm excited. I did my time,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Growing up she used to look up to choreographer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo, actress Thembi Seete during her era with musical group Boom Shaka and actress Lorcia Cooper,. Now she wants to set an example as a self-taught dancer to young people aspiring to follow her path.
“Our best level of expression as Africans is in art and dance and to be represented in one of those pillars is a huge honour for me. This is me showing up for what I believe in. I believe in dance. Because I've decided to commit to that, it means I have to show up in every way.”
Bontle has been at the forefront of advocating for dancers' rights in Mzansi, and while she admits the department of sports, arts, and culture has not come to the party, she's grateful for the efforts corporate companies have made.
“I don't see any difference from the department of arts and culture and I guess every artist feels the same way no matter what side of the fence they represent, I wish we were singing a different song but the chorus is the same. I hope they can show up for each of us where it's necessary
“We engage with the corporates and artists, so those are the perceptions we've had to change, especially moulding the respect behind dancers.”
In early March, Bontle achieved her lifelong dream of owning her own dance studio at Hallmark House Hotel in Maboneng, Johannesburg which she calls a place of “expression and escapism” where people can connect with themselves.
“Dance for me has been a tool in many ways, expression, fun, defining what it means to be a woman, a human being. It's been healing for me so it's come full circle for me, spiritually, emotionally, and when I didn't have the answers, dance was that for me.”
Now that she's set her on tracks and undeniably thriving in the dance industry, Bontle said she's ready to conquer music.
In 2019, Bontle released a collaborative album D.N.A (Da New Africa) with her husband, rapper Priddy Ugly, but wants to release a body of work on her own. She's been trying to find a sound and a rhythm that's true to her where she doesn't feel the pressures of what is happening in the world.
“I had to do a lot of work on myself. I no longer need to be afraid, Whether it's being afraid of your own potential, whether it's other things like validation, whether they would receive it well, Now it's about Bontle.
“The heartbeat of the world now is amapiano. I don't want to say that's what I want to do or not. I just want to make music and it's definitely happening this year. I'm very excited about it
Though she's could not disclose the date of her release she said her fans could lookout for a project released before spring this year.
