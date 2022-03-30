Ishuuu! Tamia and Andile Mpisane’s sexy pregnancy shoot gets tongues wagging
Royal AM chairperson and musician Andile and his wifey Tamia Mpisane are serving #Rentgoals with their recent maternity shoot.
Taking to Instagram, Tamia shared snaps of their cosy and intimate photoshoot on Tuesday. With his hands cupping her breasts, the sexy shoot set the internet on fire.
The newlyweds announced their marriage on December 1 2021 after an intimate wedding ceremony. The clip of their wedding charted Twitter trends, with some calling it a publicity stunt. To quell the comments, Andile confirmed the news on Instagram.
“I feel blessed to have found an amazing woman who shares the same goals as me. I’m looking forward to a fruitful future with my wife and family. I’m thankful to God for bringing her in my life. To Tamia Mpisane, I love you mkami, aka Mrs AM. I choose you and there is no turning back. We are in this together. Cheers. To us, my wife, and welcome to the family,” he wrote.
Soon after that Tamia was rumourd to be preggies and she confirmed this when she shared a snap of herself on socials.
Announcing the news in an Instagram post in February, Tamia penned a heartfelt message to her unborn baby.
"Dear baby, I can’t wait to meet you. One day when you get to see this, I want you to know just how precious you are to me. From the moment I knew about you, I fell insanely in love with you.
"You are my first baby and this new chapter is going to be a learning curve for both of us. But I promise to give you the best of me. I’m not perfect but my love for you is and will forever be perfect."
Proud father Andile, who has two children with socialite and DJ Sithelo Shozi, said he was looking forward to witnessing Tamia being a mother.
"This is beautiful, my love. I know you’re going to make an amazing mom and I can’t wait to witness every moment of it. I love you, Mama we khaya," he wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.