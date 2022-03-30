Ishuuu! Tamia and Andile Mpisane’s sexy pregnancy shoot gets tongues wagging

“I feel blessed to have found an amazing woman who shares the same goals as me. I’m looking forward to a fruitful future with my wife and family. I’m thankful to God for bringing her in my life. To Tamia Mpisane, I love you mkami, aka Mrs AM. I choose you and there is no turning back. We are in this together. Cheers. To us, my wife, and welcome to the family,” he wrote.

Soon after that Tamia was rumourd to be preggies and she confirmed this when she shared a snap of herself on socials.

Announcing the news in an Instagram post in February, Tamia penned a heartfelt message to her unborn baby.

"Dear baby, I can’t wait to meet you. One day when you get to see this, I want you to know just how precious you are to me. From the moment I knew about you, I fell insanely in love with you.