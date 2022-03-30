×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I’ve never thought Beyoncé is pretty’ — Ntsiki Mazwai shakes the table

30 March 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Ntsiki Mazwai's unpopular opinion is that Beyoncé is not pretty
Ntsiki Mazwai's unpopular opinion is that Beyoncé is not pretty
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai says international mega star Beyoncé is not as pretty as people make her out to be.

Taking to Twitter the poet and activist set tongues wagging with her unpopular opinion about the American singer's skin tone.

The controversial poet said she did not say the Brown Skin Girl hitmaker was pretty. Instead she said Bey benefited from light skin privilege 

“One more unpopular opinion. I've never thought Beyoncé is pretty, just light skin privilege.”

Ntsiki’s  followers told her the Beyhive — Beyoncé's fan base — would be coming for her but she paid them no mind when she retweeted a tweet from a follower who shared the singer's snap as proof of her beauty, and she stuck to her guns.

She said: “Makeup and weaves is not my standard of beauty sthandwa sam.”

In her mentions one follower did not agree with the controversial poet's unpopular opinion.

“It’s fine to not see someone’s beauty. It’s wrong to make it controversial that others see it. Beauty comes in all shades. You can be light-skinned and beautiful at the same time. Beyoncé is one such example. But an opinion is just an opinion and it’s OK to have one,” said one tweep.

Ntsiki has been sharing her "unpopular opinions" a lot and recently had a go at Mzansi A-listers who were at the Bridgeton soirée. 

The controversial poet and singer reacted to the scenes posted on social media while the event was trending, saying celebrities who took part in the event ought to be embarrassed.

“Did white people have Black Panther theme parties? Or SA celebs have a calling to embarrass Africans?” she wrote.

Ntsiki Mazwai drags celebs for participating in ‘Bridgerton’ event

Ntsiki Mazwai slams claims she was jealous about not being invited to the event, saying she had no desire to be part of it.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Ntsiki Mazwai talks about supporting GBV victims, activism and losing court cases

"There are women out there who need me to use my voice."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Ntsiki Mazwai comments on Nadia Nakai and AKA’s new ‘relationship’

“Soulmates neh. We get over them so quickly. So quickly,” tweeted the poet.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'We just out here watching people die' — Ntsiki Mazwai urges SA to talk about cocaine addiction

"I am thankful that Ricky's family was open about his never ending drug recovery process ... When are we having the cocaine conversation?" asked the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Kelly Khumalo’s baby girl Thingo’s candy land birthday party TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Diepcity' star Thandeka Dawn King back on her feet and your screens soon TshisaLIVE
  3. Musa Mseleku's wife Thobile Mseleku speaks: 'I'm not promoting polygamy' TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Is she really taken?’ — SA reacts to Buhle Samuels’ alleged wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Susan thee Stallion' — Tweeps react to Maumela Mahuwa’s viral rap video TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...