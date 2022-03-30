Sithelo Shozi talks marriage and why it isn’t her ‘ultimate goal’

Sithelo Shozi has shared her newd outlook when it comes to relationships and happily ever after.

The socialite and DJ is a mother for three children — her firstborn son from her previous relationship with Makhosini Maseko, aka Lord Phil, and her two daughters with Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane, who is now married to Tamia Mpisane.

While it is not clear when she broke off things with Andile, she is seemingly a happy single mother and hinted she wanted to have another son in her family while answering her fans during an open Q&A on her Instagram Live on Monday.

Sithelo said though she never set her heart on walking down the aisle before, she was willing to warm up to the idea if someone made her look at things differently.

“I've never been one of those who aspire or feel like marriage is the ultimate goal. I j want a life partner, someone to love and make memories with, manoeuvre through life teaching each other lessons, finding each other always. No constitutions or written agreement can amount to the joy that brings,

“But sometimes you meet someone who makes you look at things in a completely different perspective and now I know to not rule that out.”