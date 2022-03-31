×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Big Xhosa pens an open letter to hip-hop: ‘I’m sorry I popped off a diss song’

‘These are my children and they want to be like their father’

31 March 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Big Xhosa has apologised to the hip-hop fraternity for his contribution to the wave of diss tracks
Big Xhosa has apologised to the hip-hop fraternity for his contribution to the wave of diss tracks
Image: Instagram/ Big Xhosa

Rapper Big Xhosa has written an open letter to hip-hop after a diss drack by Ghost Hlubi surfaced online.

Taking to Instagram in a lengthy post, the rapper apologised for the track he released that has made artists like Ghost Hlubi release a diss track aimed at Lucasraps and other artists.

He said he has made it possible for “his children” who are jumping on the wave of diss tracks to do so because that's how he started making waves in the industry.

“I'm deep in thoughts, thinking about the state the genre is in now and I'd like to apologise for a few things . I'm so sorry that I popped off a diss song dissing everybody. Now every upcoming artist is dissing ya'll trying to get recognition. I take the blame for creating that wave. I'm so sorry for the recently weak a*s Ghost Hlubi diss song. It's my fault. I apologise.”

“These are my children and they want to be like their father! I'm so sorry for bringing so much freedom into this s**t. Now bigger artists are more comfortable with using words like 'ms**u' in a song. I take the blame. It is my fault. I'm so sorry.”

Big Xhosa released his viral diss track Inyile in May last year, where he fired shots at Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, A-Reece and Shane Eagle, among many others.

In a quirky way he apologised to other rappers for a project he is is set to release in a month. 

Big Xhosa hits back at Emtee for saying SA hip hop doesn't need him

"None of you hip hop guys have to like me but there's nothing you can do to stop me from getting to my plate."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Big Xhosa slams Nota’s shade: You don't like that you can't control me

"Nota I'm asking you nicely please leave me and my 'joke' of a career alone. Leave me alone man. I'm asking in you Jesus name please leave me alone."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'Big Xhosa went in hard, I’m impressed' — Tweeps react to Big Xhosa/SOS freestyle on Sway

"Big Xhosa really needs to stop that clown rapping s**t. Dude is really nice on the mic with the conscious rap ish.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Newcomer rapper Big Xhosa opens up about being overwhelmed and suicidal

"It's been times when I cry myself to sleep, suicidal thoughts do cross my mind."
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Susan thee Stallion' — Tweeps react to Maumela Mahuwa’s viral rap video TshisaLIVE
  2. Musa Mseleku's wife Thobile Mseleku speaks: 'I'm not promoting polygamy' TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu stuns at Oscars ‘Vanity Fair’ after party with Trevor Noah, ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Is she really taken?’ — SA reacts to Buhle Samuels’ alleged wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Trevor Noah catches heat for embracing Will Smith at the ‘Vanity Fair’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot