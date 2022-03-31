Letoya Makhene on ventures into radio with a spirituality show

Letoya Makhene is venturing into the radio space.

The actress is set to host a show that not only unpacks her personal spiritual experiences, but also educates the listeners on the universe, God, angels and the ancestors in everyday life.

Juggling a career as an actress and singer is already a schedule that's not easy to maintain, but Letoya has felt that she could take on the challenge of being a radio presenter to be a guide to her family.

“I am just hoping to connect and grow with you, guide you on how to become your authentic self in our earthly moral experience,” Latoya says about her new move.