Letoya Makhene on ventures into radio with a spirituality show
Letoya Makhene is venturing into the radio space.
The actress is set to host a show that not only unpacks her personal spiritual experiences, but also educates the listeners on the universe, God, angels and the ancestors in everyday life.
Juggling a career as an actress and singer is already a schedule that's not easy to maintain, but Letoya has felt that she could take on the challenge of being a radio presenter to be a guide to her family.
“I am just hoping to connect and grow with you, guide you on how to become your authentic self in our earthly moral experience,” Latoya says about her new move.
Letoya has been open about her journey and spoke about embracing her gift of healing at the age of 18, in 2002 and graduating as a fully qualified and practising sangoma in 2003 and is now running her private practice since.
Speaking of her spiritual journey, Letoya described is as a personal path to following her heart.
“People have chosen to judge me because I have chosen to live my life my way. People who have absolutely no understanding of even their own journey and where it is taking them have chosen to play God and point fingers at me.” Letoya wrote on her Instagram.
“Well, I have chosen to follow my heart and sometimes I have made bad choices. But in everything that I’ve done, I’ve always been true to myself. I’ve always lived in my truth. When I was 18 and answered my ancestral calling, I was told to hide it from the world because it would ruin my career. Still ... #IDidItMyWay”