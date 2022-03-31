Rapper Blaklez shares his views on men, their vices and identity crisis
In the build up to her podcast set to air on April 6, media personality Dineo Ranaka has shared snippets of her interview with her ex-bae rapper Blaklez.
The snippets were a hit on her Instagram.
The rapper opened up about his identity, and what men go through.
“As men there are things that we cannot be able to live with. You can do whatever but there are things as men that we cannot live beyond. Nna tsaka (mine are) my honour, my integrity, the people I love, how they view me, it's my vice,” said Blaklez.
In a separate post the rapper opened up about the struggles many young men face.
“Sometimes you are destructive, you are arrogant, you are many things because you actually don't think you are sh*t, so you over compensate to become even worse than what you actually imagined. I think many young men are dealing with that. They are dealing with being accepted in a society.”
In Dineo's mentions some of her followers were singing her praises.
“Dineo YOU are the example of the truth and the light! Because you not afraid to look and confront yourself in the mirror. So on behalf of all the chickens out there thank you,” wrote one follower.
Dineo took to her Instagram timeline recently to announce her podcast.
In her post, Dineo shared a snippet of a sit-down interview she did with Blaklez set to premiere on April 6.
“It was bound to happen. I have a podcast. My very own! #OpenIDwithDineo. My first episode drops on April 6 @ 3pm. Save the date!⠀See my sit down with @showtime_blaklez in an exclusive tell all conversation.⠀#OpenIdwithDineo, open conversations we can all identify with,” she wrote.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.