Rapper Blaklez shares his views on men, their vices and identity crisis

In the build up to her podcast set to air on April 6, media personality Dineo Ranaka has shared snippets of her interview with her ex-bae rapper Blaklez.

The snippets were a hit on her Instagram.

The rapper opened up about his identity, and what men go through.

“As men there are things that we cannot be able to live with. You can do whatever but there are things as men that we cannot live beyond. Nna tsaka (mine are) my honour, my integrity, the people I love, how they view me, it's my vice,” said Blaklez.

In a separate post the rapper opened up about the struggles many young men face.

“Sometimes you are destructive, you are arrogant, you are many things because you actually don't think you are sh*t, so you over compensate to become even worse than what you actually imagined. I think many young men are dealing with that. They are dealing with being accepted in a society.”

In Dineo's mentions some of her followers were singing her praises.

“Dineo YOU are the example of the truth and the light! Because you not afraid to look and confront yourself in the mirror. So on behalf of all the chickens out there thank you,” wrote one follower.