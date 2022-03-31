Siv Ngesi, Ntsiki Mazwai and others weigh in on Sibongile Mani’s sentence

Media personality Siv Ngesi said the five-year sentence for Sibongile Mani was harsh considering how hardened criminals seemingly get less.

Mani, a Walter Sisulu University student was sentenced to jail for the theft of more than R800,000 in National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds.

The sentencing left Twitter split on what the appropriate punishment should have been and whether Mani deserved a firm hand from the law.

Taking to his Instagram after the sentencing on Wednesday Siv was unimpressed with the verdict.

“If this young lady was a government official or had rich parents , she would have never ended up in jail! Murders and rapists get less time! This isn’t me saying she isn’t wrong and shouldn’t be punished,” wrote Siv.

Mani, 31, was found guilty and convicted last month of theft after money was deposited into her student account in error by Intellimali, an NSFAS service provider.