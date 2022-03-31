×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Siv Ngesi, Ntsiki Mazwai and others weigh in on Sibongile Mani’s sentence

31 March 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Media personality Siv Ngesi said if Mani was rich she would never have been sentenced to jail.
Media personality Siv Ngesi said if Mani was rich she would never have been sentenced to jail.
Image: Instagram/Siv Ngesi

Media personality Siv Ngesi said the five-year sentence for Sibongile Mani was harsh considering how hardened criminals seemingly get less.

Mani, a Walter Sisulu University student was sentenced to jail for the theft of more than R800,000 in National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds.

The sentencing left Twitter split on what the appropriate punishment should have been and whether Mani deserved a firm hand from the law.

Taking to his Instagram after the sentencing on Wednesday Siv was unimpressed with the verdict.  

“If this young lady was a government official or had rich parents , she would have never ended up in jail! Murders and rapists get less time! This isn’t me saying she isn’t wrong and shouldn’t be punished,” wrote Siv.

Mani, 31, was found guilty and convicted last month of theft after money was deposited into her student account in error by Intellimali, an NSFAS service provider.

More than R14m was deposited into her account in 2017, instead of the R1,400 she was entitled to as a beneficiary.

In a series of tweets poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai lambasted the court for what she said was a racially-motivated ruling.

“This is f***en ridiculous. Racism in SA once again while Steinhoff bosses walk free. The white men who stole from Eskom are free. This is bullsh*t.”

“There is no justice system in SA ... Let's stop respecting it ... these judgments don't make sense lately.”

She asked a question that was a common thread in most tweets after the sentencing on Wednesday 

“Who deposited the money? This is a cover up and a little girl is being abused.”

She said she hoped Sbongile Mani gets Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi goes to fight for her.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

READ MORE

Ntsiki Mazwai drags celebs for participating in ‘Bridgerton’ event

Ntsiki Mazwai slams claims she was jealous about not being invited to the event, saying she had no desire to be part of it.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘I’ve never thought Beyoncé is pretty’ — Ntsiki Mazwai shakes the table

"Make-up and weaves is not my standard of beauty sthandwa sam," she said.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Rapper Big Zulu responds to Siv Ngesi’s boxing challenge

"I would own you while I wear heels, dress and makeup! You won’t even survive one round!"
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'Toxic masculinity is the problem': Siv Ngesi on how pole dancing can liberate men

Siv Ngesi tells Aspasia Karras how a bit of pole dancing can liberate men
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Susan thee Stallion' — Tweeps react to Maumela Mahuwa’s viral rap video TshisaLIVE
  2. Musa Mseleku's wife Thobile Mseleku speaks: 'I'm not promoting polygamy' TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu stuns at Oscars ‘Vanity Fair’ after party with Trevor Noah, ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Is she really taken?’ — SA reacts to Buhle Samuels’ alleged wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Trevor Noah catches heat for embracing Will Smith at the ‘Vanity Fair’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot