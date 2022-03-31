WATCH | Cassper and NaakMusiq do a face-off ahead of their boxing match

While fans are already taking bets on the celebrity boxing match between rapper Cassper Nyovest and musician NaakMusiq, both stars are confident they stand no chance of losing on the night of the event.

As we count down to the event taking place on April 8 in Sun City, TshisaLIVE got a chance to speak to the stars during a press conference at the The Venue Green Park in Sandton, Johannesburg.

While Cassper has been sharing his training sessions on social media, his opponent has remained mum on his social platforms. At the press conference, NaakMusiq revealed he's been low-key for a reason.

“Cassper is comfortable, he knows what he's doing, he's been doing it for quite some time so we figured it was a great thing. Let us work behind the scenes, create a monster and reveal it on the fight of the night,” the actor revealed.

Meanwhile, for Cassper, the boxing match is part of something bigger.

“I feel like boxing in SA was dead. We had world champions in the country that people don't know about. I felt like if I put my name on it, it would help everybody,” said Cassper.

Cassper also added NaakMusiq was not his first choice for an opponent. However, he loved that NaakMusiq was brave enough to get into the ring for the great impact it would have for the boxing industry in SA that had been in the shadows for a while.

“I genuinely don't like the guys,” Cassper said referring to Kiernan (AKA) and Prince Kaybee, “I feel like they deserve to get a*se whooping. I don't think it will happen but if they do have balls ... let's make it happen.”

“As much as it looks like it's beef or whatever, there's mutual respect ... They believe they are going to win, I hope they have been putting in the work because, trust me, I'm on fire.” Cassper said.

Watch the two celebs face-off below: