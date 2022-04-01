Makhadzi celebrates Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards nomination
Makhadzi is beaming with pride as she just got another international nod.
The Limpopo-born star was nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in the Favourite African Star category.
Makhadzi told TshisaLIVE she was humbled and excited to see her brand acknowledged at an international level.
“I’m truly honoured to be one of the few who were nominated. I used to dream about times like these. I never thought it would go as far as being recognised internationally. To be doing what I love and representing my country at the same time is a dream come true.
“I honestly didn’t imagine I’d be acknowledged internationally, it still feels a bit like a dream come true.”
Makhadzi won her first international award in November 2021 when she took home the Artist of the Year award at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) when she was nominated alongside Davido, Wizkid, Black Diamond and Focalisitic.
Now she hopes to bring the Nickelodeon home.
There have been several wins for Makhadzi this year.
Most recently the singer celebrated drawing a capacity crowd of about 26,000 people at the Tlokweng Stadium in Botswana for her one-woman show.
