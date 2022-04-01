Makhadzi celebrates Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards nomination

Makhadzi is beaming with pride as she just got another international nod.

The Limpopo-born star was nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in the Favourite African Star category.

Makhadzi told TshisaLIVE she was humbled and excited to see her brand acknowledged at an international level.

“I’m truly honoured to be one of the few who were nominated. I used to dream about times like these. I never thought it would go as far as being recognised internationally. To be doing what I love and representing my country at the same time is a dream come true.

“I honestly didn’t imagine I’d be acknowledged internationally, it still feels a bit like a dream come true.”