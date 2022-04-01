×

Nkanyiso Bhengu shows off his body transformation after weight loss journey

01 April 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Nkanyiso Bhengu shared his before and after snaps on his journey to weight loss.
Image: Twitter/ Nkanyiso Bhengu

Actor and TV presenter and singer Nkanyiso Bhengu has stunned Tweeps with his remarkable weight loss journey.

He has been dedicated to fight obesity with his 300 days #walkitoffwithnkanyiso.

Taking to his Instagram account he shared before and now pictures that left a lot of people clapping for him for his progress.

“Can I take this moment and just congratulate me and my dedication to fight obesity. Still a long way to go but I am not where I used to be. Glory be to God,” he wrote.

In his comments industry colleagues congratulated the star for his consistency and dedication.

“I am so proud of you. Nka losing weight is not easy. It requires will power and you have it,” wrote Brenda Mtambo.

“It is so visible, you look great and I am sure you feel it too. Ngiyakubongisa I am inspired,” wrote his follower Makhosazana

In an interview with TshisaLIVE a few years ago, the singer said his weight had got to a stage where it was limiting him and he no longer wanted to be obese.

“I've always been overweigh. It's been who I am for most of my life but it didn't make my life as difficult as it is now. When I was younger, I could handle my weight better and I was able to do most things, but now as I get older it is becoming more and more dangerous for me. I have a family, wife and children, and I don't want to leave them before I would have if I had just shed some weight. I don't want to die,” he said.

