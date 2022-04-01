Nkanyiso Bhengu shows off his body transformation after weight loss journey

Actor and TV presenter and singer Nkanyiso Bhengu has stunned Tweeps with his remarkable weight loss journey.

He has been dedicated to fight obesity with his 300 days #walkitoffwithnkanyiso.

Taking to his Instagram account he shared before and now pictures that left a lot of people clapping for him for his progress.

“Can I take this moment and just congratulate me and my dedication to fight obesity. Still a long way to go but I am not where I used to be. Glory be to God,” he wrote.

In his comments industry colleagues congratulated the star for his consistency and dedication.

“I am so proud of you. Nka losing weight is not easy. It requires will power and you have it,” wrote Brenda Mtambo.

“It is so visible, you look great and I am sure you feel it too. Ngiyakubongisa I am inspired,” wrote his follower Makhosazana