SNAPS | Good vibes and fun times — Inside Uncle Waffles’ 22nd birthday party
DJ Lungelihle “Uncle Waffles” Zwane celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday.
Rapper Moozlie, actor Sandile Mahlangu, amapiano singer Pabi Cooper and amapiano musician and dancer Kamo Mphela were among the celebrities spotted at the celebration.
Uncle Waffles expressed her gratitude to her fans for the well wishes and her team for making her day special.
“Thank you for the overwhelming love and well wishes sent my way for my birthday. Thank you to my team for planning such a cute day for me with a little touch of home. I love y'all.” she wrote.
Uncle Waffles has had plenty to celebrate. While Twitter has been trolling her name, she continues to thrive in and beyond the borders of Mzansi since gaining stardom after a video of her dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele went viral in 2021.
Her debut album Red Dragon recently became the most streamed project on Apple Music in the country.
“This moment still feels very surreal for me and I’m just so grateful for what my life has become in the past six months,” she wrote on Twitter.
The DJ, who is followed by American rapper Drake, recently got a nod from the star, giving her props for her skills.
“Top DJ, top sound, Uncle Waffles.” he wrote.
