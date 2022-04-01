SNAPS | Good vibes and fun times — Inside Uncle Waffles’ 22nd birthday party

DJ Lungelihle “Uncle Waffles” Zwane celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday.

Rapper Moozlie, actor Sandile Mahlangu, amapiano singer Pabi Cooper and amapiano musician and dancer Kamo Mphela were among the celebrities spotted at the celebration.

Uncle Waffles expressed her gratitude to her fans for the well wishes and her team for making her day special.

“Thank you for the overwhelming love and well wishes sent my way for my birthday. Thank you to my team for planning such a cute day for me with a little touch of home. I love y'all.” she wrote.